10 Shows On Netflix Every Black Entrepreneur Should Watch

Have you been binging out on Netflix super heavy lately? So much so that you’re starting to wonder if you’re rotting your brain with nonsense television? Netflix is a great digital platform for learning too, as the company offers a variety of educational programming and documentaries meant to help the watcher learn something new or explore an alternative perspective. If you are looking for some great business content or money-minded lessons to learn, then look no further. Here’s our list of top shows and films to watch on Netflix when you need to boost your BAUCE mood.

Marsha P. Johnson stands at the center of the LGBTQ+ community as the “Rosa Parks of the movement”. She was a social activist, drag performer, and is beautifully remembered not only by her works, but also the flowers she would wear as a crown. In 1992, Marsha P. Johnson’s body was found in the Hudson River. The NYPD ruled her death as a suicide, however, many believe this is quite far from the truth. Today the question still stands, who killed Marsha?

The New York Times said Ava DuVernay’s 13TH, will “get your blood boiling”. This is true, believe me. Nominated for an academy award, and winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special in 2017, 13TH takes us on an emotional ride through the history of the racial injustices and disparities that plague our country and prison system.

With an effort to highlight marijuana in a fun and “normal” fashion, Kelis and Leather Storrs host Netflix’s new, Cooked With Cannabis. The two are joined by guest judges varying from my internet cousin Amanda Seales (she just doesn’t know it yet), HaHa Davis, and John Salley who leave the rest of us hoping for a seat at the THC filled table.

Five black women entrepreneurs tell the behind the scenes stories of their current successes. It’s up close and personal, and if you’re looking for a high dose of motivation, this is it. You said you were going to start that thing? Well watch this and be prepared to get to work.

Genevieve Nnaji stars and directs the 2018 Nigerian film, Lionheart. Adaeze Obiagu is the character played by Nnaji who steps up to run her father’s company after he develops health issues. The film was disqualified for an Oscar due to the language being spoken in the movie, which was English. Nigeria’s official language? English.

The story of Roxanne Shante seems to have been a long time coming, and heavily awaited by hip-hop fans of the 80’s. As we all know, the music industry is heavily dominated by men, but at the early age of 14 Shante had made a name for herself as one of the most talented battle emcees in Queens New York.

Our favorite first lady gave us the book, then she turned around and gave us a documentary that we will carry in our hearts forever. Michelle is the mother, aunt, big sister, and cheerleader many black women could have only hoped for. She opens up and allows us to take a personal look into her life, the transparency is classic. Per usual.

Inspired by the life of Madam CJ Walker, this miniseries tells the story of a black woman we all owe a huge thanks to. In the 1990s, she became America’s first female, self-made millionaire by starting her own haircare business. Octavia Spencer’s performance as Walker is nothing short of outstanding as if we expected any less of her. The series also stars Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Kevin Carrol, Garrett Morris, and the beautiful Blair Underwood. Hello Blair.

We’ve all seen it, now is the time to view it once more. Cousin Bey works hard, there is no doubt nor question about that. I appreciate the grind being televised. I appreciate the honesty. I also appreciate being able to attend my first Coachella performance from the comfort of my own home. I’m also very sad I missed that performance live. Woah.

Netflix is widening its reach and diving headfirst into the diversity pool, and the content is everything we always knew we needed. Queen Sono is a spy-drama based in South Africa, created by African people, and features a cast made up of mostly African talent. Pearl Thusi searches for answers concerning her mother’s death, while working as a BAUCE and highly trained secret agent.