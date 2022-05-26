Need a Job Change? Do This

Are the mid-year job blues getting you down? Do you sometimes feel like falling asleep as soon as you arrive at work? Maybe a job change would make a positive difference in your life. For many working adults, getting a new day gig is the single most effective way of improving their lifestyle. If you’re lucky, you might even come out the other end with higher earnings and a significantly more satisfying career path. The good news is that there are dozens of approaches and something for every taste, skill level, and background. Even if you think it’s time to work for a charitable organization overseas, there are positions available.

What do job changers usually do when they sense a deep-down need for new work? In addition to opting for overseas charity stints, they purchase existing businesses and run them as hands-on managers, polish off their resumes and search for a brand new nine-to-five position, open their own small businesses, work as online language tutors, and do anything else they can think of that pays the bills. Here are some of the most popular choices among people who decide it’s time to move on from their current employment situations.

Do a Year-Long Stint with an International Aid Agency

There are dozens of international non-profits searching for talented candidates who are willing to work overseas for one-year assignments. Most require college degrees or specialized job skills, but most of them cover your daily living expenses and offer a monthly cash stipend as well. Work with an employment agency to find the opportunities you qualify for, and don’t sign a long-term contract until you review it with a human resources professional. Often, the experience you get during a one-year tour of duty will make you stand out during your job search and be more attractive to future employers.

Buy a Turnkey Business

Unless you have unlimited financial resources, the smartest way to buy a ready-made business is to take out a business loan and purchase the enterprise from a business broker. In fact, most brokers in this space will be happy to help you select an organization that suits your skills, education, and preferences. There are hundreds of small companies you can buy from local or online sellers. Keep in mind that some entities are brick-and-mortar operations, like car washes and food kiosks, while others are online companies, like consulting firms or e-commerce stores with existing customers.

Start Your Own Company

If the turnkey system is not your thing, consider creating your own business from the ground up. Most successful entrepreneurs keep their day jobs for a few months before saying goodbye to the boss and all the trappings of traditional corporate life. You can start a handyman business or something else that matches your skill set or current hobbies. But right now, the most lucrative opportunities for new entrants include e-commerce sellers, online consulting firms, and tutoring agencies.

Go Job Hunting

The go-to approach for the vast majority of people who need a job change is to get a new one. Work with a resume writer to perfect your document, and then consult an employment agency to identify the best openings for someone with your skills. Try to schedule at least one interview per week.









