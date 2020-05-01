Here Are Some Must-Read Tips For Dressing Your Newborn Baby

Newborn babies are adorable, cute, and fragile little creatures. First-time parents are usually extra cautious with their new bundle of joy, and for a good reason! It’s normal to question everything, from how to feed and burp your new baby to how to clothe them.

Before the newborn’s arrival, one of the most pressing concerns on the parents’ mind is the baby’s clothes, the type of outfits to buy for the baby, and so on. Babies don’t need so many clothes because they quickly grow out of them, so avoid spending a lot. The most important fact is that your baby is warm, comfortable, and safe.

If you’re looking for answers to questions like how to dress the baby without much fuss and how to keep them safe and comfortable, then you’re in the right place. The guide below explains everything, from what to look out for when buying your baby’s clothes, to how to dress them depending on the weather. It will come in handy when preparing for your newborn, and if they are already here, you can read it while they are taking a nap. Once you buy the right clothes for your little one and try out a few dressing techniques mentioned, you’ll feel more than confident on your new journey as a parent.

Newborn clothing basics and what to look out for

There are a few essentials you need to include in your baby’s new wardrobe. They include bodysuits, tops, pants, and sleeper onesies. Make sure to include several pairs of socks as well. Newborn girls look lovely in pink, yellow, and lavender with floral, polka dots, and bird patterns. Boys look best in grey, black, blue, and red with designs of checkers, animals, and stripes.

Make sure to look for clothes that are practical and comfortable. Here are a few tips to make sure you find the right clothes suitable for the baby’s sensitive skin:

Look for machine-washable clothes. Babies are a handful, and you won’t have time to wash the clothes by hand.

Buy clothes that are soft and are made of natural fibers such as cotton fleece or brushed cotton. These won’t irritate your baby’s delicate skin.

Bodysuits with fasteners under the crotch are ideal for newborns because they keep diapers in place and are warmer than vests.

Look for outfits that open down at the front. They make your work easier when changing the baby’s diapers and when dressing them.

Look for tops with wide envelope necks. They make it easier when dressing and removing the tops.

Make sure all the buttons and accessories on baby’s clothes are securely placed to avoid choking hazards. Also, try to avoid lacy knits as these can make baby fingers get caught in the holes.

Lastly, make sure the clothes fit well, not too tight, and also not too loose. Check sizes for newborns or 0-3 months. If your baby was born before the due date, some stores also sell preemie clothes.

Remember to wash the baby’s clothes before they wear them for the first time to remove impure substances, and use softener to make the clothes feel soft against their delicate skin.

Getting the baby dressed

Place your little one on a safe flat surface.

Ensure the room you’re in is warm enough.

Babies usually get uncomfortable when their heads are covered. To avoid this, when you’re putting on their top, gather the whole top on each side of the collar. Pull it over the back of the head first. Don’t forget to support his neck, then over the face.

Take care of the baby’s arms and legs while dressing. Don’t pull their arms through the sleeves. Gather them up to the cuffs, then gently put your baby’s arm through the opening. You can also put your hand from the outside, and pull the fabric over your baby’s arm. This works if the sleeve isn’t too small.

When putting the pants or leggings on your baby, you’ll also want to gather the leg material. Make sure the baby’s entire body is stationary as you’re pulling the garment over his legs and bottom. If you find the pants aren’t all the way up the bottom area, pick the baby up and pull the pants up to the waist.

Make sure his head is supported during dressing and undressing, and make sure his arms and legs are in the correct position to avoid discomfort or injuries.

During dressing, the baby might be a bit fussy. You can distract them by singing or making faces. It will take some time to get the hang of it, but with time, it will be easier.

Preparing your baby for sleep

Newborns are unable to control their temperatures, so they can get cold or hot easily. For cold nights where temperatures can fall below 70 degrees, you can dress the baby in footed pajamas. These are an excellent nighttime outfit for your baby. If you think they might need an extra layer, try adding a wearable fleece blanket or a heavy cotton swaddle.

If it gets warm at night and the temperature is above 70 degrees, dress the baby in a bodysuit and swaddle them in a light blanket. Cotton fabrics and muslin are also excellent ideas for wrapping up the baby in an extra layer during the summer. Soft cotton rompers are also a good choice for dressing the baby during mild nights.

Make sure you keep separate items at a minimum because it’s easy for babies to wiggle out of mittens and socks.

How to dress the baby in cold weather

Whatever reason you may have for braving the cold weather with your baby, make sure they are covered up well and are warm and comfortable. Here are some tips that can help you.

Layering your baby’s clothes is always the best idea because heat is trapped between the layers, keeping the baby warm. Cotton clothes work best for layering. You can start with a thick cotton onesie, and then add as you deem fit, maybe pants or a long-sleeved shirt, and if you’re in extremely low temperatures, a snowsuit will work perfectly to keep the baby warm.

Cover the baby entirely from head to toe. If you need hats, socks, mittens, or gloves, make sure that your baby is wearing them, too, and they fit well.

If you’re using his stroller when heading out, make sure you have a heavy blanket, or use the stroller’s rain cover as an extra protective cover. The additional coverage can keep away the elements and protect the baby.

Follow the car seat safety instructions if you’re going to put the baby in the car seat. Once you’re in the car, remove the baby’s bulky clothes as they can press on the harness of the car seat, and it can make it loose, and it won’t secure the baby properly. But then, they can still wear multiple thin layers of clothes in the car, as well as mittens and a hat.

Make sure the baby doesn’t overheat. Dressing the baby in too many layers of clothing or covering them up with too many blankets may make the baby too hot. You also run the risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), which is caused by overheating. When you come back inside, remove the baby’s winter clothing.

When the baby is inside, keep the room temperature cool. The ideal temperature is usually between 68 degrees and 72 degrees. To check if your little one is comfortable, confirm if they are sweating or feeling cold. A little sweat is okay, but pools of perspiration may make him uncomfortable, so you may want to remove a few layers. If the baby curls up or his hands and feet are too cold, then add on a blanket.

How to dress the baby in hot weather

The risk of the baby overheating doesn’t only occur during the cold seasons, but also during the hot and humid weather. Newborns can’t regulate their body temperature, and it’s vital to keep this in mind. Here are a few tips to make sure your little one is safe.

When your baby is still a few days old, don’t keep them out for too long in the heat. If you’re going for a walk or taking them out in a car ride or his stroller, make sure to keep the baby cool. Short-sleeved rompers and bodysuits are perfect choices for this weather. You can also add headbands for girls for a stylish look. Check out some cool options at http://bitsybugboutique.com/collections/baby-headbands.

Reduce the layers if temperatures go above 75 degrees. One layer is enough for the baby in this weather.

If the baby will spend a few minutes in the sun, protect them from harmful sun rays with UV blocking material or a hat. If you’re dressing your baby in a carrier, make sure the material is breathable, so that the baby doesn’t get too hot.

The newborn phase is relatively simple when it comes to dressing. Make sure to get the necessary baby essentials, and dress the baby appropriately each time. When you focus on these tips and watch out for the weather, dressing the baby will come naturally as the days go by!

