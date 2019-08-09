4 Major Mistakes To Avoid Before Moving To Miami

Miami, the city tucked away in the southeastern tip of Florida, is the ultimate tropical paradise. As one of the largest and busiest tourist spots in the world, it has so much to offer – from beautiful beaches, fantastic nightlife, and almost 800 parks, you will never get bored. So rest assured, moving to Miami might be the best decision you are going to make!

But it can have its challenges. Whether you are moving with your family, for a job, a lifestyle change or for studying, we recommend you start researching and planning for at least 3 months before moving. You need to find a house or an apartment, get a job, and take care of everything else at home before relocating.

Below we have highlighted some of the mistakes that many people tend to make when moving to Miami. We hope that these tips and suggestions will help you achieve a hassle-free move to the Magic City!

1. Not Hiring A Moving Company

One of the first mistakes people tend to suffer from is avoiding to hire a moving company. Contrary to popular belief, a moving company can help you lower the overall cost of moving because you don’t have to worry about purchasing all sorts of packing materials and spending hours upon hours packing and loading your belongings and making multiple trips to your new home.

Maybe you should think about hiring professional Miami movers to help you through this transition. Moving companies are experienced and reliable, and give you ample time to focus your attention on the various other tasks that you need to complete before moving day. So expect a stress-free relocation where all your stuff arrives safely at your new home.

Be sure to do a quick internet search, compare the best prices and packages for moving companies, and relieve yourself of this huge task when you are moving to Miami.

2. Failure To Budget

Miami can be a bit expensive. And as a city that is so happening, with tons of activities and events, you would naturally not want to miss out on the social life.

First off, start saving and prioritizing your budget needs according to the Miami lifestyle. Chalk out a plan for the basics, which include rent, food, utilities, healthcare, taxes, and transport. You then need to factor in other necessities such as shopping, and miscellaneous spending. Opt for a budgeting app to help you keep track of your expenses.

We suggest that you rent before buying an apartment, and ideally look for renting in affordable areas such as North Beach, Brownsville, and Liberty City. Since rents vary greatly across different parts of the city, it helps to spend some time to find out what area will work for you depending on your budget. Don’t get lured into the extravagant Miami vibe until you are sure you can afford it.

Since Miami has some of the best food in the States, from authentic Cuban food to cuisine from top chefs, you would want to try it all out but be careful about how much you spend. Achieve a balance between home-cooking and eating out. Added to that, make sure you add a higher utility bill expense for the summers because of air conditioning needs.

According to Investopedia, professionals living in Miami in a one-bedroom rental should expect a $42,000 annual income to live comfortably. So make sure you definitely have a job lined up before you make your move.

3. Relying Only On Your Car For Transport

Miami has a great public transport system run by the Miami-Dade transit authority, which includes trains, buses, and trolleys. Discounts are available for students and fare cardholders, making it an affordable option. And since the transport system spans and covers large parts of Miami, it is pretty convenient.

Moreover, if you feel a car is going to break your budget, choose to rent in a neighborhood that makes it easier for you to walk or cycle to work. Since Miami has plenty of pedestrian-friendly areas and cycling lanes, this shouldn’t be a problem. Another great option is to rideshare, use taxis or Uber your way.

However, owning a car is a much safer choice if you want to make it work on time and avoid any unreliability from public transport. But be warned, because Miami has one of the worst traffic scenes in the Sunshine State. You have to be mentally prepared to experience rush hours lasting as long as 3 to 4 hours, and drivers who are pretty comfortable driving any way they know-how. Which means that you will probably end up being frustrated on the road.

So make sure you are familiar with the existing transport system, and evaluate what transport and commute method would be a better option for you depending on your neighborhood choice and budget considerations.

4. Underestimating The Weather

Yes, Miami has terrific weather. But be prepared for some extremely hot and wet days.

You will likely experience the hottest month, which is July with temperatures as high as 82 degrees Fahrenheit. This is why we suggest investing in an air conditioner for the summer months. The coldest month is January, with 68 degrees Fahrenheit. But you wouldn’t need anything more than a light sweater or jacket. Additionally, expect heavy downpours between May and October. You should also be wary about floods in certain areas owing to rising sea levels and plenty of rainfall.

Humidity levels in Miami are high, especially during the summer season. And chances are that you will witness a tropical storm once a year, so beware and download a weather app to be up to speed on the fluctuating weather.

Lastly, with a tropical climate, you should be aware that bugs and pests, especially the Palmetto bug, are common in many houses. So be sure to hire pest control before moving into your new place and be ready to face some more than occasional bugs around the house.

We hope you have a pleasant moving experience to Miami and settle in perfectly in your new home. Just remember, since two-thirds of the population is Spanish, it will help to brush up on your high school Spanish phrases to get you started!

Featured Image via Terrazas