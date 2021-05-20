Minding our Mental: 10 Black Therapists That Are Willing to Assist You Now

This past year can be defined as one full of loss, isolation, and admission. As normalcy fell from within our grips and solitude became a new companion, we were forced to find the most painful, yet life-changing epiphanies that transformed who we were into the person we are now — especially for black women.

As racial tensions heightened amid a pandemic with new deaths tolling by the day, losing the physical support from any village that shaped us forced the majority to find new ways to create our peace amongst the peril. Black women were expected to be the head of every movement, the saving grace of the election season, and the caretakers of the community when all had fallen ill — all while exhibiting the strongest versions of ourselves.

These roles that were simultaneously given to us during the most monumental events during history have taken a toll on the mental and physical health of many. As the pandemic surged on, more black women were also starting to feel the disproportionate effects of the pandemic at alarming rates. So much so that it was documented that black women were 3 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white men.

As the Black Community became one of the most disparaged groups to experience the hardships of the pandemic, we were expected to fill the void of what was needed while keeping our bodies intact. Trying to juggle these types of responsibilities as we try to keep ourselves sane felt nearly impossible to accomplish. Now, we are left with the daunting task of putting together the pieces of ourselves that we have so graciously given others. Yet, as we continuously try to take part in healing the trauma that has come with the weight of carrying the world and our blackness on our shoulders, we must acknowledge that we can not do it alone.

That is why BAUCE has compiled a list of 10 Black Therapists that are willing to assist you now.

Nicolle Lewis | Legacy Wellness Services

Nicole Lewis, LCSW is a Licensed Mental Health Therapist and the owner of Legacy Wellness Services, a completely virtual mental health practice.

Her personal mission is to assist African Americans with managing stress, relationships, and challenges related to identity & self-esteem. She is passionate about creating partnerships with her community, incorporating their beliefs, and building upon their strengths.

April Anderson Calvin | In Touch Counseling Agency

April Anderson Calvin LPC-S, NCC is a Licensed Professional Counselor and clinically trained hypnotherapist, with over 20 years of experience in the helping field.

If you face need assistance with managing depression, anger, anxiety or grief or improving your self-esteem — In Touch Counseling Agency may be the fit for you. Her approaches in therapy ranges from a strength-based, holistic, solution focused perspective. April’s mission is to provide you with the skills, knowledge, and abilities needed to get “In touch” with your mental, emotional, spiritual and physical wellness.

Anita Martin | Martin Counseling Services

Anita Martin, LPC-S, NCC, BC-TMH, MAC, SAP is a Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor in Arkansas and a Registered Yoga Teacher.

With nearly twenty years of experience, Anita works with individuals suffering from anxiety, depression, trauma, attachment issues, perinatal, and postnatal periods. Her work assists you when you may feel vulnerable, stressed, overwhelmed, and isolated.

Tammy von Nordheim, LMSW, CAMS, CTAS

Tammy Von Nordheim is a Licensed Mental Health Therapist and Motivational Speaker. She aims to help a variety of women — those consisting of the primary person everyone runs to with their problems, an Essential Worker, an Attorney, a Therapist, or mothers trying to manage their own emotions around COVID- 19 , the Racial Unrest, and Personal Issues.

Perfect for the BAUCE woman — Tammy provides the safe space for many successful women feel stuck because they have become overwhelmed with too many responsibilities in their lives.

J. Greathouse | Lighthouse Holistic Wellness

J. Greathouse is trained in both Brainspotting and EMDR. For a more holistic and spiritual approach to therapy, Lighthouse Holistic Wellness is an intuitive experience providing space for you to connect to the power of self-healing and personal transformation.

Through intentional energy work, a gateway is opened to create a pathway of accessibility to your authentic self while aligning your mind, body and spirit. This alignment generates an empowered energy that is transformative in nature which will lead to increased awareness of self. Its main areas of focus consists of Spiritual Integration for Empaths and HSP, Identity challenges, impacts of being a WOC, Stress and Anxiety, LGBTQ+ issues, Trauma, Depression, and Mood Instability.

Lighthouse is an Atlanta Based office with virtual sessions available to California and Georgia residents.

Natalie Bryant | Restoring Harmony Counseling Services

Natalie Bryant is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker currently offering therapy services to individuals, couples, families and groups.

With Restoring Harmony Counseling Services, Bryant uses an integrative approach including mindfulness, acceptance, and cognitive and behavioral principles as well as the humanistic and person centered approach to ensure that the right skills are used to meet your goals. She has experience working with victims of abuse and trauma, including adolescents, and I am trained in therapeutic modalities proven to work for trauma.

Shaysa Villa, MSW, LCSW | Roamers Therapy

Shaysa Villa is a psychotherapist based in Chicago, Illinois and the owner of Roamers Therapy.

Roamers Therapy was created understanding how hard it can be to find a modern & down-to-earth therapist. It aims to work with individuals struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma, and interpersonal stressors.

Phoenix Rising Counseling

Phoenix Rising Counseling consists of a team of licensed therapists working to help you rise and soar throughout life. It is a holistic practice built on the premise of helping individuals to recognize their strengths and potential and rise up from the ashes that have negatively impacted their lives.

They strive to combine the treatment of mental health with mindfulness and spirituality. It is their goal to treat the entire person. They work with individuals as young as 4, couples, and families to realize their innate ability to have the life they desire and Heal, Rise & Soar.

Their therapist are LGBTQIA, Kink and Poly friendly.

Keirra L. Holiday | District Counseling LLC

Kierra L. Holiday is a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW) and the founder of District Counseling LLC.

With more than six years of experience, Kierra works with families, individuals, children, and adolescents in various settings which include: non-profits, child welfare, foster care, criminal justice, schools, and direct therapy.

Her therapeutic approach is solution-focused and client-centered. It is her goal to help people develop a better understanding of the factors that contribute to their stress, worries, anxiety, and concerns.

Kamilyah Jackson-Cooper, LCSW, PLLC | Kamilyah The Therapist

Kamilyah Jackson-Cooper, LCSW, PLLC is a LGBTQIA and Kink-friendly therapist and consultant.

With 10 years of experience of working communities of color, her passion has been shaped by making therapy affordable and available to minorities while addressing the stigma of people living with mental illness in marginalized communities.

For an extensive list of therapists within your desired location and personal trauma, refer to www.therapyforblackgirls.com for more resources.



















