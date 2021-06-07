Meet The Women Behind Pop’N Creative, The Multicultural Marketing Agency Helping Brands Get Diversity & Inclusion Right!

There’s a special power that comes when a company is run on sisterhood!

When Jessica Lane and Lori Hall connected within the field of entertainment and television decades ago, who knew that they’d one day create a first-of-its-kind, women-led multicultural marketing agency — obviously the universe did!

“When God or the universe sends you a message and keeps nudging you, listen to it,” said Hall.

Thankfully they listened and now Pop’N Creative is here to fill a void that they saw in the industry.

“Part of the reason that we started Pop’N was just because we saw a gap or a need,” shared Lane. “It was kind of like this white space so we built what we needed.”

When working on the client-side for companies like TBS, TNT, TV One, and so forth, these women realized that when attempting to reach out to build stories for multicultural audiences, there was a struggle to find an agency that actually got it right when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

“We really wanted to step out there and do it better,” Lane continued.

And doing it better is exactly what they excel at.

“This is one of the spaces that we’re really passionate about that there became such a need for during this racial pandemic we’ve been having as a country, which is not a new story but has definitely lit a fire under a lot of corporations and they definitely needed a lot of help,” said Hall.

Pop’N Creative helps companies understand that ensuring that you’re hitting those nuances when it comes to diversity and inclusion is not just the right thing to do, but it is business imperative.

While they’re well on their way to dominating this space with clients like HBO Max, Freeform, and recently being named the agency of record for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, they share that the journey has not always been easy, especially having launched during a global pandemic.

Both Lane and Hall share that while it was scary at first, stepping out on faith was one of the most important lessons learned when launching Pop’N Creative.

“The chief lesson is that when God says leap you just need to go ahead and leap,” Lane expressed. “I feel like we learned that while it was scary at first, it was good to learn the scary hard way.”

Hall wants us all to remember not to worry that other people may seem to be doing it better because at the end of the day no one can bring what you bring to the table.

“Only you can offer what you offer,” she said. “ Our expertise is special and magical because it’s us, period. No one else can offer what we offer. You can get close, you might even get something that looks like it but it’s not going to be us because we are the magic.”

“People need to remember that they are the magic themselves,” Hall concluded.

Magic that when it calls, Lane says you better step into it!

“When the abundance is there for you, you just have to be ready to step into it and receive it,” she chimed in.

Launched in early 2020 and already a force to be reckoned with, Pop’N Creative has plans to continue to help brands excel at diversity and inclusion.

In the next ten years, where will they be?

“We’re going to be the world’s number one multicultural boutique agency,” Hall exclaimed. “We are going to be the go-to.”

For more on Pop’N Creative click here.



















