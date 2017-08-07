11 Media and Entertainment Internships For Women of Color

The push for diversity in the media and entertainment is real. As evidenced by the Pepsi ad fiasco, several big companies still need diverse talent in leadership positions who carry unique perspectives, are prepared to succeed in top national and international industries, and are determined to contribute their skills to the next generation. If you’re looking to enhance your business skills or flourish in production as a creative then look no further. Identify and polish your career strengths through this list of programs and internships that are designed specifically to engage and endorse people of color.

1) ESPN The Undefeated’s Rhoden Fellowship

The Undefeated, ESPN’s multiplatform initiative for sports, race and culture, has announced the inaugural class of Rhoden Fellows (March 2017), a sports journalism internship program focused on identifying and training aspiring African American journalists from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

With financial support from ESPN, the Rhoden Fellowship is a two-year program founded by former New York Times award-winning sports columnist William C. Rhoden, who joined ESPN’s The Undefeated as head of the fellowship program and as columnist and editor-at-large. The fellowship – established as part of The Undefeated’s mission to develop new voices and serve as an incubator for future multicultural journalists – is open to outstanding undergraduate students at HBCUs.

To learn more about this program, please visit this link.

2) National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ)

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is an organization of journalists, students and media-related professionals that provides quality programs and services to and advocates on behalf of black journalists worldwide. Founded by 44 men and women on December 12, 1975, in Washington, D.C., NABJ is the largest organization of journalists of color in the nation.

NABJ awards nearly $100,000 in scholarships and internships annually to college and high school students nationwide, as well as fellowships for seasoned professionals. The NABJ Media Institute provides professional development and technical training for black journalists at venues across the country.

Learn about membership, conferences and other resources here.

3) The Sports Journalism Institute (SJI)

The Sports Journalism Institute (SJI) is a nine-week training and internship program for college students interested in sports journalism careers. The Institute is designed to attract talented students to journalism through opportunities in sports reporting and editing and enhance racial and gender diversity in sports departments nationwide.

SJI works with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ). Our funders and partners include Associated Press Sports Editors, MLB.com, Disney, and the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

To learn about programs, view alumni and latest news, visit http://sportsjournalisminstitute.org/

4) The ADCOLOR FUTURES Program

ADCOLOR FUTURES is a unique program that is dedicated to identifying and nurturing the next generation of leaders in the advertising, marketing, media, and public relations industries.

The program offers sponsorship to attend the ADCOLOR Conference & Awards, career training through ADCOLOR University, short and long-term mentorship, as well as activities designed to inspire creativity and build camaraderie like the ADCOLOR Hackathon.

Find application information, read about FUTURES and ask questions: http://adcolorfutures.tumblr.com/

5) The Creative Mind Group

Our mission at The Creative Mind Group is to find the next generation of talented film and television professionals and usher them into the entertainment industry by providing international film programs at the world’s most prestigious film festivals and markets.

At each festival and market we provide a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talents via the creation of short films and an opportunity for aspiring film professionals to prove their capabilities, competency, worthiness, readiness and value by interning with film studios, production companies, talent agencies, public relation firms and media outlets who can launch their careers.

Learn more; see testimonials, application info, jobs, program and festival footage here.

6) Emma Bowen Program

Emma Bowen recruits promising students of color and places them in multi-year paid internships at some of the nation’s leading media and technology companies, provides the media and tech industries with a pipeline of young talent and emerging leadership, and advocates for best practices in diverse hiring, retention, and advancement.

Read program information; see events, partners, alumni and job board: http://www.emmabowenfoundation.com

7) Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN)

WEEN is comprised of individuals dedicated to improving the quality of life of women worldwide. Representing the entertainment industry, WEEN has taken a leadership role in the balanced portrayal of women and partners with like-minded organizations and individuals to provide educational programs targeting women.

WEEN grants scholarships each year to deserving college students and young women entrepreneurs. They also provide a 4-week crash course on the entertainment industry for women ages 18 – 26.

Learn more about membership, partners, board members and careers: https://www.weenonline.org/

8) T. Howard Foundation (THF)

The T. Howard Foundation’s mission is to promote diversity in media and entertainment by increasing the number of underrepresented groups and underserved programs for diverse, underrepresented, and underserved college students. The programs include:

An internship program that gives students industry knowledge and experience, professional development, and makes them aware of career opportunities in the industry;

A talent development program that supports young professionals and recent college graduates to help ensure that they are better prepared and qualified for employment, training and advancement opportunities; and

A diversity advancement program that assists partner companies in their efforts to attract, identify, and secure the best diverse talent for their full-time hiring needs.

Read more about programs, internships, initiatives, and talent development: http://www.t-howard.org/

9) International Radio and Television Society Foundation (IRTS)

The Summer Fellowship Program is the cornerstone program of the IRTS Foundation. Often referred to as a “media boot camp,” this highly selective program teaches a talented group of up-and-coming communicators the realities of the business world through an all-expenses-paid internship in New York City, which includes practical experiences and career planning advice.

Learn about the IRTS Foundation, program and application details: http://irtsfoundation.org/summer-fellowship-program/

10) Chip Quinn Scholars

The Chips Quinn Scholars Program for Diversity in Journalism offers students hands-on training and mentoring by caring news veterans. More than 1,300 men and women have been named Chips Quinn Scholars since 1991, making it the largest and most enduring diversity initiative of the Newseum Institute.

The program’s mission is to provide minority students with training and support to pursue newspaper careers. To learn more information, please visit this link.

11) Academy Gold Program

The Academy Gold program, which recently launched after a highly publicized effort to get more artists of color into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, helps top film entertainment, technology, production services, and digital media companies recruit and educate a nationwide pool of diverse talent.

Known for its “best in class” industry screenings, tours, educational workshops, roundtables and events, the Academy will afford aspiring film and entertainment students the ability to interact and learn from the best.

To apply for this program and learn more, please visit this link.