When it comes to networking, some people love it and some people dread it, but regardless of what end of the spectrum you’re on, we all have to do it to advance our careers. This can be particularly challenging for introverted people, but networking is a self-development tool that everyone should have, no matter their personality type.

As an introvert myself, I thought I hated networking, but the truth was that I wasn’t doing it with intention. Over time, I discovered a way to make networking feel less depleting and more meaningful. It was networking with a purpose and connecting with people one-on-one that led to opportunities I wouldn’t have had otherwise.

Before we dive into the six steps to networking with intention, keep in mind that, although this guide is for introverts, it’s suitable for anyone looking to make the most of the networking experience.

1. Determine your intentions

To network with intention, you need to know what your intentions are. In other words, what do you hope to gain from the networking experience? For example, you might be seeking your next client, mentor, or role. You may also be looking to expand your network or knowledge about a particular field that you’re interested in. Having clear intentions helps guide and inform the process of purposefully building your network.

2. Start your search

Once you’ve determined what your intentions are, you can start your search. Think about the kinds of people you want to connect with and where you can find them. There are various places where you can find people to network with, which can be overwhelming. Your current organization or alma mater may be a good place to start. Local groups in your neighborhood, mutual friends, or social media are great options as well. This is the perfect time to start following people who align with your intentions and connecting with them on LinkedIn. This will help you identify at least one person who stands out to you and whom you may want to connect with further. For instance, if you want to learn more about working in tech and you have a background in sales or marketing, then you may want to connect with someone who works in tech sales at Microsoft, Google, or any other companies of interest.

3. Shoot your shot!

You’ve identified at least one person whom you want to connect with. Now, it’s time to shoot your shot! You can do this by sending an initial introduction email, a LinkedIn connection request message, or a direct message. You can introduce yourself and express your interest in learning more about what they do. Sometimes these sorts of communications don’t come as naturally to us as introverts, so here’s an email example below that you can customize. This also works great for people who work at the same organization as you because you already have something in common that you can talk about:

Hi [insert person’s first name],

My name is [insert your first name], and I am currently a [insert current title] at [insert organization, business, school, etc.]. I came across your [insert their work or profile], which I’m really interested in. I would love to meet with you to introduce myself and learn more about your career journey and role as [insert their role]. Would you like to connect?

Best,

[insert your first name]

If you’re hitting it off well with someone you just met in person at an event, don’t be afraid to pose the question and get their contact information to schedule a follow-up chat.

It can seem daunting to reach out to people directly. Through the years, I’ve found that most people love talking about themselves and their careers. Large, crowded networking events can be overstimulating, so connecting with someone one-on-one via a virtual call or in person can be a breath of fresh air. People are also more inclined to remember you if you’ve met with them one-on-one. The worst-case scenario is that they don’t respond. In that case, on to the next! There are plenty of people to network with.

4. Prepare to brand yourself and prepare questions

Once you’ve secured that meeting, it’s time to prepare! This is huge for an introvert because it can feel extremely awkward if you don’t know what to talk about or struggle to keep the conversation engaging. There are some common questions you can ask, such as: How did you get started in this industry, or what has helped you be successful in your career? You also want to include targeted questions based on their role and background. People can tell when you’ve done your research and are truly interested in learning about them.

Also, keep in mind that they may have questions for you as well, so be prepared to brand yourself. There’s no need to spend hours on this; just give yourself enough time to feel confident in facilitating the conversation.

5. Converse with confidence

It’s a good thing you’ve prepared questions and know how to brand yourself because now it’s time to put that all into action. You can go the informational interview route and simply ask the questions you’ve prepared, but the best meet-and-greets are genuine and flow organically. Be genuinely curious about their background and career journey. Introduce yourself and highlight your skills and accomplishments. It’s important to be yourself but also put your best foot forward because you never know what doors may open from this connection.

Additionally, don’t be afraid to ask for what you need. If you’re seeking a mentor or a new role, be upfront about it—not in a desperate way, but be transparent about where you are in your career and what you’re looking for. You never know who they may be able to connect you with or what insight and advice they can offer. A huge part of networking with intention is not wasting people’s time. Make sure to highlight where you could provide value for them as well.

6. Nurture the relationship

You may not click with everyone you meet, and that’s okay! Once you do find people that you resonate with, put effort into nurturing those relationships. You never know what opportunities and knowledge may come from your network later down the line. Be sure to interact with them on LinkedIn when they post. Even consider setting up consistent one-on-ones with them, such as lunch meetings or coffee chats, to show your commitment to building a professional relationship.