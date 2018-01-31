We Tried Maple Holistics Tea Tree Oil And This Is What Happened

A couple of months ago I opened up about my flaky relationship with dandruff. Although my condition has gotten better over the past couple of years, it still manages to come back when it wants to. To prevent having another dramatic episode, I’ve leaned on Mother Nature for help multiple times. Instead of using products that are filled with harmful ingredients, I’ve created my own natural concoctions. But, nothing seemed to work as well as Maple Holistics tea tree oil shampoo. It’s by far the best natural solution to my dandruff nightmare.

Maple Holistics is a company that specializes in all natural and cruelty-free personal care products. Free of GMO’s, parabens and sulfates, this high-quality shampoo is specially formulated to clear away flaking and dandruff. It also contains a powerful mix of essential oils, like jojoba, argan, lavender and rosemary, to promote scalp health and stimulate hair growth. After using this product for a couple of weeks, I can honestly say that this shampoo works incredibly well; but let me give you a play-by-play of my experience.

As soon as I opened the bottle, the aroma of tea tree oil was strong. It enveloped my bathroom, like nothing else I’ve ever used in my self-care experience. The tingly sensation that radiated throughout my scalp made me feel like I was at a spa. As I massaged the product deeper into my scalp, I could feel the transformative power of the shampoo doing its best work. When it was time for me to rinse off the product, not only did it glide through my tresses like a dream, but its beautiful lather rinsed off without much effort.

After the second round, my scalp felt incredibly clean and much to my surprise, my hair wasn’t brittle. This impressed me because most shampoos that I use dry out my hair to the point where I can’t comb it. But, this time around was different. And when I finally added conditioner, my 4c tresses bounced back into tight curly spirals. All in all, this shampoo is a major win for me.