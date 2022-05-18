Manifesting A Modern Bathroom For Your Home

The bathroom is one of the most vital rooms of any home and, providing that you have the budget via a home improvement loan or your savings, a transformation in that room can have some pretty extensive effects on your quality of life. Aside from simply choosing a new look or new fixtures, however, you might want to think of some of the modernizing tech and features that have been becoming more widespread as of late.

The following changes can turn your bathroom into a real haven, fulfilling all of your needs and adding a touch of much-needed luxury.

The materials make all the difference

You might already be thinking about the technologies that you can install to bring whole new functionality to your bathroom but it’s always a good idea to start with the basics. The materials of the bathroom will play a huge role in how you both use and maintain it. While a little more expensive per square foot, natural stone tiles, such as marble, tend to last much longer and be more resilient in the face of moisture and humidity than some of the cheaper bathroom additions.

A shower enclosure just for you

One of the most meaningful investments that you can make for a bathroom that doesn’t have it is to install your own shower enclosure. If you have a bath with a showerhead aiming into it and a shower curtain acting as the only safeguard, it can feel quite inconvenient at times. A shower enclosure is easier to step in and out of, and easier to clean than shower curtains, and you can make your own additions such as installing a shower seat without as much hassle.

Let the faucets do that for you

A good set of faucets can make a big difference, ensuring easy access to the water flow that you need without being too wasteful. However, you can go further than simply replacing yours with a newer set. How about faucets that you don’t need to touch, at all? If you want the luxury hotel bathroom feel, not to mention an approach that involves way fewer germs, then elegant faucets that can be activated with just a motion might be just the touch that your sinks need. You can enjoy better hygiene, more mindful water use, and convenience with just this one change.

Bathe in the rain

If you have ever experienced one before, then the sensation of a rain shower head is pretty hard to beat. For one, the feeling of water coming down directly on you from above rather than at an angle does have an oddly meditative quality to it. What’s more, they are typically larger in size than others, so you’re less likely to have that annoying feeling of not having your entire body covered by the warm water. It’s a good idea to try one of these out before you invest in them, however, as there are some people that just can’t get into the sensation they provide.

Enjoy a higher quality of heating

There are few things as unpleasant in the morning as a cold bathroom in the morning. Especially when you take your first step onto that freezing floor. That might be enough to get you to put on some slippers. Or, perhaps you can make sure that it’s never a concern again with the help of underfloor heating. While it might seem like an extravagance, the truth is that it actually tends to be more energy-efficient, since it takes less fuel to heat up over that larger surface area, helping your bathroom reach the optimal temperature all the sooner.

Invest in better lighting

If you think that your main lighting fixture is as good as it gets, then you should be ready for a rude awakening. Strategic bathroom lighting can greatly enhance the function and feel of your room in a variety of ways. First of all, you can make sure that you have task lighting in important areas such as the mirror and sink to ensure better visibility even when there isn’t much natural light. Additional accent lighting can also help to create that warm and luxurious spa feeling that could elevate the feeling of the space.

There’s no denying that making some of the above changes can require a good deal of work and investment. However, it could be worth it for the modern bathroom of your dreams. Think about your needs, your budget, and which of the tips speaks best to you.









