Making Your Commute Better

The vast majority of us commute to work. This means getting up early to ensure you can make your way to your workplace during rush hour. Whether you take public transport to work or drive your own vehicle, you may find that this isn’t exactly the highlight of your day. The good news is that there are plenty of different ways to make your commute a little more pleasant for yourself. Here are a few tips and tricks that can help you to enjoy your commute more!

Listen to Uplifting Music or Podcasts

Listening to something uplifting when you’re heading to work can make all the difference to your day. All too many people sit in silence or listen to something they’re not interested in. There are so many great songs to choose from, plus there are plenty of podcasts on a whole variety of topics. There’s bound to be something out there that you’ll enjoy, so browse your options and try a few out. An alternative is to use the time to call a loved one – family or friends – for a catch-up during this time. You will remain occupied and entertained. These options will give you something to look forward to when heading out or home for the day.

Public Transport Passes

Do you take public transport to work? A lot of people find that this is the best option for them. Not only is public transport more environmentally friendly, but it can also prove to be a lot cheaper than using a vehicle every day, especially considering the rising fuel costs many of us are experiencing at the moment. One issue many of us have with public transport is that we spend a lot of time queuing for our tickets when we want to board. Instead, you may want to consider a public transport pass. This usually allows you to skip the queues and head straight onto your bus, train, tram or other mode of transport.

Parking

If you commute by driving from home to your destination, you can cut out a lot of the worries of public transport. You don’t need to stick to timetables, you don’t have to worry about cancellations or delays within bus or rail networks. You also don’t have to worry about getting rained on or facing other elements. One issue that you may gain, however, is that of parking. You need to make sure that you have somewhere you can confidently park up your vehicle when you arrive at work. The closer to your workplace the better. If your employer doesn’t provide free parking, you may want to shop around for the most cost effective option. Hiring a parking space can be more convenient than having to find alternatives if your usual spot is taken.

Stay Safe

One concern that many people have about commuting is their safety. This tends to be a particularly prevalent worry amongst women who may have to commute alone during hours where it is dark. You should do what you can to stay safe when commuting. Some people feel more comfortable pairing up with someone from worn for part of a shared journey. Others will carry protective tools such as MACE Pepper Spray. Do what feels best for you within the confines of the law.

Consider Remote Work

If you find that regardless of what you do, your commute still causes you stress and you simply don’t want to do it, you may want to consider remote work. Remote working is when you work from the comfort of your own home, or any other place that you choose to work from. You don’t have to head to a set destination, instead you simply sign in and conduct all of your business and work online. Wondering how to manage meetings? Well, most remote companies hold meetings over zoom or other video calling apps. They can be just as productive while eliminating commuting from your lifestyle entirely. The good news is that remote jobs are now more abundantly available than ever. The covid-19 pandemic and stay at home regulations encouraged more employers to experience remote operations for some time and many found that they worked well, employees were happier and they didn’t have to fork out for commercial premises costs.

As you can see, there are a few different things you can do to make your commute – morning and evening – something less stressful. Hopefully, some of the tips and tricks provided above will help you on this journey!