Makeup Accessories You Need to Keep in Your Car

Those who drive to work or spend most of their weekends driving to a friend’s house before heading out on the town, should take advantage of the storage space provided by your vehicle. If you store some beauty basics and makeup accessories in your vehicle’s glove box or door, you will never be without quick fixes or instant cover-ups for any cosmetic disasters you might make.

The Makeup Bag

This list must begin with a bag for storing our favorite glam necessities. Whether you have an on-the-go beauty bag that remains in your purse or backpack, or you’re seeking to stock your “stays in the car” beauty bag, we need a bag to store your favorite beauty items.

Hairbands

Your car has been parked in direct sunlight all day, and it feels like a sauna inside. What do you do? On a hot day, turn on the air conditioning and grab a hair tie since, let’s be honest, nothing is worse than having sweaty hair on your face. Possessing an assortment of colorful hairbands is both attractive and useful, allowing you to whip your hair into a two-second topknot as the temperature rises. Now all you need is an iced coffee, and everything will be back to normal.

Prioritize Your Multi-Use Items

If you have a makeup item that you cannot live without, it is probably always in your purse. When space is limited, a woman’s best friend is something that serves multiple purposes. Whether it’s a bronzer that can also be used as an eye shadow or a gel/stain that can be applied to both the cheeks and lips, limiting the number of goods in your bag is essential. Compact palettes with multiple hues offer plenty of options for quick car makeup touch-ups.

Tiny Tweezers

The greatest place to remove facial hair is in your car (when you’re not driving, of course). This seems to be true whether you want to examine your chin hairs closely or locate the finest lighting for eyebrow plucking in private.

Concealer

There is a considerable chance that an obnoxious spot will show up at the moment when it is most inconvenient for you (for example, when you go to a friend’s house before going out for the night). Make sure your car cosmetics kit has a good quality concealer.

Some Mascara

If you’re driving to a luxury location, including a date with your significant other, renew your lashes with mascara. Then, with an eyeliner brush dipped in mascara, draw a fast feline flick. Just be careful not to smudge those flawless eyes when you really get into that performance of Beyoncé’s To The Left. Carpool karaoke could be entertaining, but panda eyes are not.

Don’t Forget A Brush

Consider what works best for you and purchase a little replica of your ordinary hairbrush; this way, you won’t notice a significant difference when brushing your hair on the go. Lucky for you, the majority of hairbrush manufacturers provide the same or comparable brushes in different sizes.

Makeup Removers

If you need a quick refresh or to remove smudged makeup on the fly, a wipe will provide you with a clean slate. These are also useful for fixing mistakes when doing makeup in the car. These individually packaged wipes are ideal for automobile storage. Unlike many of the beauty products on this list, these face wipes can withstand heat and cold, so have a few in your console.

Some Any Time Perfume

No matter where you’re driving — to work, a date, or brunch with your closest friend – there’s no reason not to smell incredible. A rollerball applicator makes roll-on perfume travel-friendly, so you can be assured that it won’t drip all over your car seats. Plus, its wonderful aroma lingers and does not overpower the car’s interior like a spray might. Swipe across your pulse points, and you’re good to go.

Blotting Papers

Maintaining a supply of blotting papers allows for instantaneous removal of slick skin. They absorb oil more effectively than a cakey compact powder, are completely mess-free, and are simple to apply while gazing in your tiny visor mirror. Who says a greasy face must derail your makeup application?