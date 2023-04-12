Make-Up Mistakes that Could be Hurting You

So you wanted a Smokey eye for your night out with your friends but you woke up with pink eye in the morning- definitely not what you wanted. The wrong eye makeup routine can really cause you some problems, and it can lead you down a difficult path for your health if you’re not putting your eye makeup on correctly, or taking it off properly afterward.

Did you know that some makeup wearers have been temporarily and even permanently blinded by an infection? This is due to improper use of cosmetics, or laziness when it comes to removal. Having redness around the eyes can also indicate something as simple as an allergy to the particular makeup you are using, so it’s always a better idea to stay away from any makeup until you know what’s causing the redness. You want to keep your eyes healthy and bright, not dull and swollen, so here are some habits that you should try to avoid so that you know you are not making these makeup mistakes.