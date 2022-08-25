List of the 8 Most Effective Sources of Candidates

Good candidate sourcing can help companies and brands find proactive candidates that fit well for the organization. As a recruiter, you need to be aware of your job; one of the most important tasks for a recruiter is to fill open positions by sourcing the right candidates. So, how do you find the right candidate sources?

In this article, we have listed down some of the most effective candidate sources that you, as a recruiter, can use.

What Is Candidate Sourcing

Before we get down to the main gist of this article, let us first learn some basics. So, what is candidate sourcing? Candidate sourcing can be defined as a method of distinguishing, searching for, and reaching potential hires for open job positions in your company. You can enroll these candidates for immediate hire or enlist them for the future. You should also know that sourcing candidates is one of the challenges in recruitment.

What Are The Differences Between Candidate Sourcing And Recruitment?

Most people, including recruiters, often tend to get confused between sourcing and recruitment. The activities and tasks may sound a bit similar – however, they are not.

Sourcing in recruitment can be defined as finding the most qualified talent for an open job position in your company or organization. It’s a talent acquisition process where your job is to find, engage, and build a relationship with the candidate if you want to source them. Individuals who have expertise in sourcing are called Sourcers.

Conversely, recruitment is hiring new candidates for your company. The recruitment process includes finding the job candidates, screening them, interviewing them, posting job requirements on various platforms, and managing the talent pool. Overall, recruitment can be defined as an end-to-end process for hiring new candidates.

What Are Some Effective Sources Of Candidates?

Here are some untapped sources where you can look for candidates to fill your empty job positions:

1. Company Website

One of the best candidate sources at your disposal. Of course, we do not mean that you put up job information or share the site on your various social media pages. With your company website, you need to make people want to work for your organization. Maybe, they will see that your company allows for flexible work location options or anything else.

In the case of passive candidates, they are always on the lookout for new job opportunities, even if it seems like they are not actively seeking them out. This is because their current company cannot deliver employee satisfaction and/or appreciation. Active candidates positively feel that their current company underappreciates them.

In both cases, your company website will help you sell yourself as a better option – therefore, make your website so attractive that you can start attracting the right people to your organization.

2. Internal Talent

One of the most important and obvious sources of candidates for your company is the existing workforce. Before you even consider opening a new job application for new candidates, you need to look into the capability and performance of the existing employees to determine whether they are fit for a promotion.

Alternatively, you can also consider moving your employees to a leadership position in your company. Of course, the transfers can also occur between different departments for employees looking to learn a new skill or want a career change.

The most important benefit of laterally moving or promoting existing employees is the lower utilization of time and resources. Additionally, employees from the same company will become productive and adapt seamlessly to their new roles rather quickly.

3. Employee Referrals

One of the best ways to find new employees for your company is to encourage your current workforce to refer people in their personal and professional networks. In most cases, the referred person will get the job, and the person referred them will get a bonus or a reward. Thanks to this award, the referrer will be encouraged to promote new job openings in their networks so that the right qualified people with the relevant skills can apply for the same.

Another important benefit of employee referral is that you can convert your current employees into brand ambassadors for your organization. The candidates are more likely to apply for a job if it comes from a trusted source. The candidates can also easily inquire about the work culture from someone already working for the company.

4. Previous Employees

Another great source for candidates is to optimize your existing employee database to find the profiles of previous workers who might be interested in working for your brand again. This list needs to include talented and high-performing old employees who have joined competing brands or are on a break.

Since you are already aware of their performances and skills, the hiring process will not take much time. However, the catch here is that you must maintain a professional and respectable relationship with the candidates even after they leave your company.

You can also approach retired workers and offer them a job on a part-time basis. There are a lot of professionals who want to continue even after their retirement. You can offer these individuals temporary jobs in your company and assign them responsibilities that they would be comfortable with.

5. Job Websites and Boards

Various job listing websites can help you hire the right people for your company. Most candidates and professionals visit websites such as LinkedIn for daily updates on relevant job vacancies and openings.

All these job boards and websites have large audiences. It means that your job opening posts can reach thousands of candidates. Another important advantage of using these sites is that you can target your job opening posts so that you will only find relevant candidates for the same.

There are many benefits of using job boards and websites as a candidate source. For instance, you can provide detailed information about the open job roles. You can also list the experience and qualifications the candidate needs to qualify and apply for.

6. Placement Drives

You can always consider a recruitment drive at colleges and educational institutes if you are looking for fresh graduates and young professionals for entry-level jobs. You will always have a large pool of qualified candidates to hire at competitive salaries. Another important benefit here is that your employee brand will always get higher visibility.

When you look at colleges and universities, you will find dedicated placement units and groups. You can get in touch with them and talk about your talent requirements. Since there is always a large number of candidates applying for jobs, placement drives often have several steps involved.

Due to this, the placement drives can last up to a few days to weeks, depending on the level of interviews and the total number of candidates. Before you organize a recruitment drive, it is suggested that you provide your company and job information to the concerned college/university principal and professors.

7. Job Fairs

In most places, you can find job fairs with walk-in interviews organized by private entities and/or the government. You can register your company as an employer and start looking for candidates for various non-specialized job roles. Apart from providing you with a large talent pool, you will also be able to develop talent networks and grow your candidate database.

Another major benefit of job fairs is the quick turnaround time. You will likely find desirable job candidates within a single day. Job fairs hosted by the government also make you eligible for different incentives and benefits.

8. Social Media Websites

More than 3.6 billion use various social media websites. These platforms are considered the best places to advertise and promote different job openings in your company to find the right candidates. In particular, LinkedIn is very popular for searching for candidates. It is a professional social network for millions of different professionals. That is why it would be necessary to quickly find their emails, phone numbers, and other social networks. And there are special tools for this. For example, with LinkedIn Email Finder, it will be much easier to search for contacts of desired candidates.

It has been found that job roles and vacancies advertised on social media websites tend to reach more people than any other medium. Similar to job listings, you can target all your job-related posts and ads so that they can reach the right people on the social media pages.

Apart from social media websites, you can also visit discussion boards, online communities, and special interest forums if you want specific talent and skills from the candidates. For example, if you are looking for a specific type of graphic designer, you can look for them on popular image-sharing websites. Alternatively, you can also use an extension for revealing contact information. Why? Because when searching for candidates, it is important to simplify tasks where possible, and such extensions help to open contacts and social networks of potential candidates in one place.

Final Thoughts

As you can see above, these are just some of the many candidate sources you can look into if you want the right talent for the job. We hope that we’ve put together a comprehensive article for you to get started quickly. You can contact us via the comment section if you have any more queries.