Kiss My Ash: 4 Winter Vegetables for Perfect Skin

As the days get shorter and the sun disappears into the cold night sky, your skin gets dryer and dryer. Colder months have lower levels of humidity in the air which limits the natural moisture available to your skin.(Intermountain HealthCare) Yuck! No one wants to be the dry faced girl in the Christmas Party photos. Below are four winter vegetables you’ll need for flawless skin.

#1: Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are not only good for fertility but these vibrant orange root vegetables help your skin to be vibrant as well. Sweet Potatoes, according to WebMD is rich in natural compounds called Carotenoid’s which are responsible for the beautiful orange color. That is the same compound that helps your skin to glow and look more vibrant. So, the next time you’re thinking about which side to add to your meal, don’t be afraid to grab this skin saving root vegetable.

#2: Carrots

Now, this isn’t a greenlight to go ahead and scarf down that carrot cake your aunt puts her foot in every year. This is, however, a greenlight to incorporate raw or slightly cooked carrots into your daily diet. Experts at Medical News Today confirms that carrots have copious amounts of Vitamin A. Vitamin A helps to improve the texture of your skin by eliminating wrinkles and giving you an overall youthful look. So, the next time you go grocery shopping make sure to add these vibrant vegetables to your shopping cart.

#3: Kale

In a salad or in a smoothie, this leafy green will do wonders for your skin. Kale is doused in vitamin K. This makes it the ideal veggie to keep your skin vibrant and hydrated in the cold winter months. Dermatologist Dr. Schlessinger suggests that you incorporate Kale into your daily winter diet to minimize the discomfort of eczema and dry skin.

#4: Pumpkin Seeds

Throw away the salty and fried chips, and pick up some pumpkin seeds. This is the perfect snack to not only keep your waistline intact, but to also keep your skin glowing in those brutal winter winds. According to skin expert blogger Joy Bauer, pumpkin seeds are plentiful in zinc. Zinc is what helps to repair and renew your skin cells. So, if you struggle with excessively dry skin during the colder months, opt for the bag of unsalted pumpkin seeds instead of the salty chips.









