Is Modal A Breathable Fabric?

One of the most important features we look for in our summer clothes is breathability. Nobody likes that sticky, sweaty feeling on a hot day!

Many brands have come out with various breathable summer clothing in recent years, and one of the “hot” (no pun intended) fabrics is modal.

It’s a fabric made from wood pulp from a beech tree with a soft, luxurious feel and a beautiful look.

So today, we’re taking a closer look and investigating is it actually breathable and should it find its way into your summer wardrobe!

What is Modal

Modal was invented in the 1950s and is a better version of rayon. It’s easier to dye and has been very popular for undergarments and lounge clothes due to its softness.

Modal is also considered a more eco-friendly option than many other manufactured fabrics because the trees do not require artificial irrigation or planting. Modal is also entirely biodegradable and does not contribute to endless landfills.

This fabric is also pretty durable even after several washes. It doesn’t pill, so you can wear your favourite tees and other garments as many times as you want.

Modal vs Lyocell

Modal is often compared to lyocell, and that’s reasonable because they’re both forms of rayon. These fabrics are also both soft, luxurious and silky and a great option for the summer.

The main difference is that lyocell can be made from different types of trees, such as beech trees, eucalyptus, bamboo etc.

Breathability

One of the main reasons many people choose modal fabric for their summer clothes is its breathability. You can find modal and modal and cotton blends used for t-shirts, leisure items, etc. Cotton adds structure to specific designs, and modal adds lightness.

Modal does not trap body heat as many other fabrics, making it a preferable choice for the hot season. The skin can breathe, and the clothing keeps you dry and cool.

Modal is also almost 50% more absorbent than cotton, making it a perfect alternative for summer. Of course, nobody wants a sticky shirt clinging to their bodies in the sun!

Lastly, modal clothing drapes very well and is an excellent choice for flowing, airy designs that keep you nice and cool.

Benefits of Modal

While modal has been around for a while, some people still vary in trying this fabulous fabric. We’ve put together a comprehensive list of modal benefits if you’re one of them.

Stretchy. Unlike some other fabrics, modal is elastic and flexible, which is excellent quality for t-shirts and other leisure items.

Soft and silky. You’ll love how luxurious, soft and pleasant it feels on the skin.

Absorbent. Modal absorbs water (and sweat) very well, so it’s perfect for hot days.

Breathable. Whether you’re looking for athletic wear or something for your summer holiday, modal is a great choice due to its breathability.

Doesn’t shrink or crease. The downside of many fabrics is that they wrinkle easily (especially when travelling). Modal is crease-resistant, and it also doesn’t shrink in the wash!

Durable and eco friendly. Durability is so important if we want to reduce the negative effects of the fashion industry. Modal is strong, has a tight weave and lasts much longer than most fabrics. It’s also eco-friendly as its production uses fewer chemicals, it’s biodegradable and made from regenerative plants.

Doesn’t pill and looks good. It stays smooth after many wears, and it also drapes well, allowing it to make flattering designs.

