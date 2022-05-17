Is it Time to Say Adios to Your Career? Here are the Signs!

There was once this idea that you needed to pick a career and stick to it until retirement. Now, retirement is fairly old age, and this is only getting pushed each year. So think about it, close to half of your life, there is this societal expectation to just have the same career. But you know what, you don’t need to do that! If you want to make your career move far more flexible, then please, help yourself. So, what if you’re already considering a change in career? What if you’re beginning to think that this just maybe something for you. Well, in cases like these, it may help to know what some of the signs are.

Underperformance is happening more in your job

Usually, those who are happy with their work will be far more inclined to just outperform. This includes outperforming their peers, competition, whoever. It’s great, it shows you’re productive, you love your job, but you should also consider some other things. If you’ve noticed yourself not putting in as much energy as you once did in your performance, then this could very well be a sign that it’s time to move on in your career. Underperformance usually means “I don’t care anymore”. This can have the potential to lead to burnout.

You feel like you have to work harder and harder just to keep up with the competition.

In today’s world, the competition is fierce. More and more people are finding jobs online, while others are working harder to compete. It’s not as easy as it used to be. Plus, keep in mind that more companies now than ever are looking into cutting costs. This could mean firing people and making one individual work the jobs of three people, or worse, a whole department. For careers such as marketing, this is sadly very common.

You’re not getting paid enough at your current job

While there are some industry averages that you could expect for your job, keep in mind, that inflation is happening. Inflation is happening at a rapid rate. If you’re getting underpaid and you feel as if you’re not even getting to use your potential, then it’s entirely understandable that this isn’t going to be enough. Usually, people move on to new careers so they can actually get a living wage.

Some of the factors that contribute to this discrepancy are fewer hours worked and fewer opportunities for advancement and pay increases. So, strongly think about this. Maybe learning through a helpful platform such as Aeroclass courses could help you out. The aviation industry is pretty generous.

You’re constantly daydreaming of a better career

This is a very clear sign, maybe you’re daydreaming of doing something completely different. Maybe this is opening up a cafe, or doing something artistic. Regardless, if you’re constantly catching yourself daydreaming of a different life, just know that this is clearly a sign to change.

You’re dreading going to work each day

There are more than enough memes online about it, but it should still be addressed nonetheless. If you’re constantly feeling dread, this dark gut feeling right before going to work, just know it’s not healthy. You were meant to live your life, your career is only a small part that makes you who you are. If you feel anxiety, depression, or any dark feelings, just know that it just may be time for you to say goodbye to your career or at least the current job you’re doing. Your mental health should never be affected because of the work you’re doing. You work to live, you don’t live so you can work.

You feel like you’re in a rut

You feel like your workday is a never-ending cycle of meetings, emails, and phone calls. These can be overwhelming, and on top of that, you may be questioning why you’re even at the office in the first place if you can do everything at home. Ruts can be a pretty major reason why someone may just want to completely end their current career and search for something else such as starting up their own business, going back to college, or whatever else.

Ruts happen, they can’t entirely be avoided, but, it’s entirely understandable if it just gets to a point where you’re just too tired to deal with the same vicious cycle every day. Your career should be fulfilling.

There’s no lie to this, it can be hard to bust out into a new career, but for those who do it, it’s worth it. You’ll be thanking yourself for doing this as well.









