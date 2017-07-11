Increase Your Net Worth! How Learning a Language Gets You More Earning Potential

Picture this: six months from now you’re proficient in another language that allows you to earn more as an employee, a freelancer or an entrepreneur by taking on more projects and adding more contacts to your network. Think this isn’t possible? Think again! According to the Foreign Service Institute, there are 10 languages that native English speakers can master in as little as six months of study, which makes this attainable. In case you’re wondering, those 10 languages are Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Afrikaans, Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Romanian, and Swedish (German can take a little over 6 months).

How does knowing another language allow you to increase your net worth? One of the first things language learning allows you to do is to expand your network. It empowers you to connect with others that don’t speak your native language. You’ll be available for collaborations and partnerships with companies and influencers from other countries. In a world of “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know”, expanding your network will often increase your net worth immediately.

Another thing that knowing another language enables you to do is to reach more customers. If you can expand your target market to include those who speak the languages that you know, you can provide your valuable product or service to more people who need it. Target market expansion = $$$. Who doesn’t want more money?

Lastly, you become a more marketable job seeker. Every day there are more bilingual and multilingual job vacancies cropping up, with Spanish being the most requested language skill for jobs right here in the U.S. Bilingual and multilingual job vacancies tend to pay more than the traditional ones. Additionally, having another language as a skill is impressive to HR representative for ANY job posting—not just the ones that request a language skill in the position requirements.

Learning another language within six months is attainable and will get you more earning potential. It allows you to expand your network, extend your market reach, make yourself a more marketable job seeker and it grants you access to additional international opportunities which will increase your net worth. Create a study plan today to become proficient in another language within six months and you may be surprised to see how many doors begin to open or you.

Featured Image credit: @iamabyssinia