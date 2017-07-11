Earn

Increase Your Net Worth! How Learning a Language Gets You More Earning Potential

mm
Posted on

The more languages you speak, the more coins you’ll reap.

Picture this: six months from now you’re proficient in another language that allows you to earn more as an employee, a freelancer or an entrepreneur by taking on more projects and adding more contacts to your network. Think this isn’t possible? Think again! According to the Foreign Service Institute, there are 10 languages that native English speakers can master in as little as six months of study, which makes this attainable. In case you’re wondering, those 10 languages are Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Afrikaans, Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Romanian, and Swedish (German can take a little over 6 months).

How does knowing another language allow you to increase your net worth? One of the first things language learning allows you to do is to expand your network. It empowers you to connect with others that don’t speak your native language. You’ll be available for collaborations and partnerships with companies and influencers from other countries. In a world of “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know”, expanding your network will often increase your net worth immediately.

Another thing that knowing another language enables you to do is to reach more customers. If you can expand your target market to include those who speak the languages that you know, you can provide your valuable product or service to more people who need it. Target market expansion = $$$. Who doesn’t want more money?

Lastly, you become a more marketable job seeker. Every day there are more bilingual and multilingual job vacancies cropping up, with Spanish being the most requested language skill for jobs right here in the U.S. Bilingual and multilingual job vacancies tend to pay more than the traditional ones. Additionally, having another language as a skill is impressive to HR representative for ANY job posting—not just the ones that request a language skill in the position requirements.

Learning another language within six months is attainable and will get you more earning potential. It allows you to expand your network, extend your market reach, make yourself a more marketable job seeker and it grants you access to additional international opportunities which will increase your net worth. Create a study plan today to become proficient in another language within six months and you may be surprised to see how many doors begin to open or you.

Featured Image credit: @iamabyssinia
Related Items:
Click to comment

Go ahead, boo. Tell us what you think.

To Top
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
READY TO BUILD YOUR EMPIRE LIKE A BAUCE?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Sign up for our free newsletter to get the motivation and resources you need to become a self-made woman. We put you on to the best info out there. For real.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
WANT TO LEARN THE SECRETS TO MAKING MORE MONEY?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our mailing list to get access to weekly money-making tips and motivational messages, and key resources that will transform you into a self-made woman.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.