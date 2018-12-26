I’ll Have One Comeback Cocktail, Please

They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but then they doubt your ability to rise up, question your ability to survive and thrive.



They say your haters are your biggest motivators.



They are right. Thank them.



They made you stronger and then some.



Hug them. They are usually the ones that need it most.



Blow them air kisses and toast to them, bubbly in hand because they didn’t break you and the slow and steady bounce back became something fierce.



Their insecure projections sparked your self-reflection. This encouraged your transition to celebrate your victories and lay down your defeats. Truth be told, other peoples judgments are not your own and unfortunate adversities are not baggage for you to permanently carry. Take those bags off, take your time and give yourself permission to illuminate and rise up in your own superpower at your own pace.

Be patient and positive with yourself. You are stronger than you know. It’s never an overnight process but with one step at time , one foot in front of the other, you will do whatever it is that needs doing. Overcome, whatever it is that needs overcoming. Stitch up whatever traumas it is that need suturing, surgery and reconstructing. And those that preyed on your downfall will watch you in all your glorious glow up.



It’s time to toast to your bravery, fearlessness, and she-ro ism.

