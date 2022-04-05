How You Can Make The Most Out Of Long Journeys With Kids

Long vehicle journeys may be a big strain when you have kids. The continual asking “are we there yet” or even worse “I need the toilet” when you have only just started your journey can easily wear on parents. However, being confined to the confines of the car with nothing to do and not being able to run around is not fun for youngsters. Thankfully, with a little bit of organising, there are methods you can keep the kids entertained in the car when you are on a lengthy car drive. Here are just some ideas that might just work.

Play simple games

While I Spy may come to mind, if you would rather not stick needles in your eyes than play that game, there are a variety of other car games that you and your children can enjoy while travelling in the car. You may try to locate a specific color car and turn it into a competition, or make up words from the license plates. You could also make up a scavenger game, or take travel games or card games with you.

Watch a movie

Check to see that your child’s tablet is completely charged before downloading a couple of new movies. The act of watching a movie can easily keep them entertained for more than an hour – just make sure to pack some snacks as well.

Pocket toys, activity books and sticker books

Purchase a set of activity or sticker books before you embark on your trip. Pocket toys and blind bags are also fantastic ideas for small children. If you have the opportunity, you could wrap these up and distribute them during your route to help them last a little longer.

Pads of paper and pens for drawing

Bring sketching paper and pens with you so kids can doodle on the go. You could entice children to participate in a drawing competition by asking them to depict something that you describe. The individual who most closely matches your description is the winner!

Listen to an audiobook or music

Encourage the children to participate in the creation of a music playlist that you can all listen to in the car. Children’s audio books are also a fantastic choice – especially for individuals who tend to get car sick when they are reading in the car.

Screentime

In addition, it is inevitable that they will want to spend some time in front of a screen for a portion of the ride, and this is quite acceptable. To keep kids from getting motion sickness, try to give them chunks of 15 minutes or half an hour at a time. You might also introduce some educational apps to their gaming routine to keep things interesting.

Involve them in the reading of maps and navigation systems.

Using this method, children would be more engaged in their journey, and they will learn map skills in the process. Most children are fascinated by maps and enjoy guiding you in the right direction. Give them a highlighter and let them assist you with the navigation. You can pick up trip atlases for next to nothing.









