How To Update Your Look Flawlessly

Do you ever look in the mirror and think, “I have looked this way for so long, I wish I could switch things up?” Well, now is the time to start doing it. Sometimes a switch up in life is good for you. It’ll give you a new sense of purpose and make you feel truly amazing about yourself.

But a lot of people like to stick to what they know for fear of change making them look worse. This fear should never hold you back in life. It doesn’t matter what other people think, so long as you’re happy with how you look. So whatever the reason may be that has been holding you back, let this year be the year that you conquer it. Here are a few ways that you can switch up your whole look for the better.

Fashion

Fashion is a bit of a tricky one. You’ll see some things in the shop that you absolutely love the look of, but when it comes to actually buying it things change. It is hard to vision ourselves wearing things as we’re always so sure that it won’t suit us. But the sooner you get out of that mentality the sooner you’ll be on your way to a new fashion sense. It is easy to always go with what you know, but pushing the boat out is so much more exciting. Even if we don’t think it looks good on us, other people will. It is all down to psychological factors and how we perceive our own body image. If you see something you like, treat yourself to it.

A lovely look at the minute that could either be worn day or night is a tunic top that’s longline and some thigh high black boots. Finish the look off with a clutch bag, or an over the shoulder bag and you’ll be looking gorgeous in no time. This really is the perfect outfit to wear either day or night. Get some flat thigh high boots and it definitely will be perfect for the daytime. As for the night, wear something that is going to show off your figure. Bodycon dresses are perfect for this. Even if you don’t feel confident in your own skin, this type of dress will show all of your features in the best light. Couple it with some cute heels and you’ll be turning heads on a night out.

Beauty

You’re either mad about beauty, or you’re not really that bothered about it. But beauty and the products that come with it can completely transform how you look. We’re not saying you should hide behind makeup, natural beauty is always the best, but the confidence boost it gives you is just amazing. The first thing you need to focus on is your skincare routine. This is something not a lot of people have time for, but the benefits of it are huge. Start by getting yourself a good face scrub, cleansing wash, and a few facemasks. Twice a week you want to be scrubbing your face after a cleansing wash to get all of the dead skin and dirt away. Each day and night you should be using the cleansing wash. Then two times a week use a facemask as well.

All three combined will help you to maintain clear and youthful skin, as well as giving you a good base for makeup. Now, there are plenty of tutorials on Youtube showing you good makeup techniques. But if these are a bit too intense for you then all you need to have is some good foundation, mascara, blusher, bronzer, and an eyebrow pencil. Build up a couple of layers of foundation, but nothing too cakey. Draw in your eyebrows to boost their appearance on your face. Whatever you do though, don’t draw them on too thick, just fill them in naturally.

Mascara is pretty important. You want to make sure you’ve got a full volume product that is going to exaggerate your eyes and draw attention to them. Mascara opens up the eyes which is exactly what you need. Make sure the brush has a sufficient amount of product on, but not too much so the lashes go clumpy. When finished your eyes should look naturally larger without any lashes being clumped together. Apply some blusher to the top of your cheekbone, and some bronzer underneath. If you want to push the boat out a little then try out some highlighter on top of the blusher and a dab at the end of your nose. It’ll make you sparkle like a diamond.