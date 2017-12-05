10 Up and Coming Fashion Brands That Will Give You 90’s Nostalgia

From the nuts and bolts of 90s grunge to the popular logo prints we’ve all grown to love, the resurgence of 90s fashion has arrived with a bold punch this season. During Milan Fashion Week, Donatella Versace brought back 12 baroque-style prints that were reminiscent of 90’s Versace – bombastic, daring and full of color. Besides the return of logomania flare, celebrities such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian-West, and Kendall Jenner have made fanny packs the hottest hip-hugging accessory on the streets. In fact, fast fashion companies like Forever21 and Zara are tapping into these trends, pushing out one throwback piece after another. However, there are many up and coming designers who are doing the same, but in a refreshingly new way and it’s time for you to learn more about them. Without further adieu, here’s a list of the brands that will send you back into a 90’s tail-spin.

1. Pink Baby





Designer: Alysia Brunst, Creator of PINKBABYONLINE

Signature Aesthetic: Bright-colored cropped hoodies and mini skirts

Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA

Launch: 2016

2. MOUNT BOUDOIR

Designer: Shannon and Shannade Clermont, Creators of MONT BOUDOIR

Signature: Luxe leather and sheer lingerie

Birthplace of Brand: New York City, NY

Launch: 2017

3. The Line By K

Designer: Karla Deras, Creator of TheLineByK

Signature: Bohemian chic separates

Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA

Launch: 2017

4. Gloss, the Label

Designer: Perrin Johnson, Creator of Gloss, the Label

Signature: Retro sunglasses

Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA

Launch: 2015

5. Matte

Designer: Briana Shaneé Wilson, Creator of MATTE Brand

Signature: Neutral toned curve-hugging bodysuits

Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA

Launch: 2014

6. Sublime Havoc

Designer: Chayne Ashley, Creator of Sublime Havoc

Signature: Leather animal print separates and glittery two-pieces

Birthplace of Brand: Atlanta, GA

Launch Year: 2015

7. Netta

Designer: Robinetta Smith-Barrett, Creator of NETTA Los Angeles

Signature: Jumpsuits and Bohemian chic ensembles

Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles

Launch Year: 2011

8. IMAN ALEXANDER

Designer: Iman Alexander, Creator of IMAN ALEXANDER

Signature: Oversized trousers and tops with extra-long sleeves

Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA

Launch Year: 2011

9. Shalai Studios

Designer: Alasia Shalai, Creator of Shalai Studios

Signature: Contemporary basics

Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA

Launch Year: 2015

10. Tlzl’femme

Designer: Tlazsa, Creator of Tlzl’femme

Signature: Pinstripes, corset tops and skirts, glittery

stones and voluminous proportions

Birthplace of Brand: Studio City, CA

Launch Year: 2017

Featured Image via The Line By K