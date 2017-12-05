10 Up and Coming Fashion Brands That Will Give You 90’s Nostalgia

From the nuts and bolts of 90s grunge to the popular logo prints we’ve all grown to love, the resurgence of 90s fashion has arrived with a bold punch this season. During Milan Fashion Week, Donatella Versace brought back 12 baroque-style prints that were reminiscent of 90’s Versace – bombastic, daring and full of color. Besides the return of logomania flare, celebrities such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian-West, and Kendall Jenner have made fanny packs the hottest hip-hugging accessory on the streets. In fact, fast fashion companies like Forever21 and Zara are tapping into these trends, pushing out one throwback piece after another. However, there are many up and coming designers who are doing the same, but in a refreshingly new way and it’s time for you to learn more about them. Without further adieu, here’s a list of the brands that will send you back into a 90’s tail-spin.
1. Pink Baby
Designer: Alysia Brunst, Creator of PINKBABYONLINE
Signature Aesthetic: Bright-colored cropped hoodies and mini skirts
Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA
Launch: 2016
2. MOUNT BOUDOIR
Designer: Shannon and Shannade Clermont, Creators of MONT BOUDOIR
Signature: Luxe leather and sheer lingerie
Birthplace of Brand: New York City, NY
Launch: 2017
3. The Line By K
Designer: Karla Deras, Creator of TheLineByK
Signature: Bohemian chic separates
Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA
Launch: 2017
4. Gloss, the Label
Designer: Perrin Johnson, Creator of Gloss, the Label
Signature: Retro sunglasses
Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA
Launch: 2015
5. Matte
Designer: Briana Shaneé Wilson, Creator of MATTE Brand
Signature: Neutral toned curve-hugging bodysuits
Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA
Launch: 2014
6. Sublime Havoc
Designer: Chayne Ashley, Creator of Sublime Havoc
Signature: Leather animal print separates and glittery two-pieces
Birthplace of Brand: Atlanta, GA
Launch Year: 2015
7. Netta
Designer: Robinetta Smith-Barrett, Creator of NETTA Los Angeles
Signature: Jumpsuits and Bohemian chic ensembles
Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles
Launch Year: 2011
8. IMAN ALEXANDER
Designer: Iman Alexander, Creator of IMAN ALEXANDER
Signature: Oversized trousers and tops with extra-long sleeves
Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA
Launch Year: 2011
9. Shalai Studios
Designer: Alasia Shalai, Creator of Shalai Studios
Signature: Contemporary basics
Birthplace of Brand: Los Angeles, CA
Launch Year: 2015
10. Tlzl’femme
Designer: Tlazsa, Creator of Tlzl’femme
Signature: Pinstripes, corset tops and skirts, glittery
stones and voluminous proportions
Birthplace of Brand: Studio City, CA
Launch Year: 2017