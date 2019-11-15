Here’s How to Break Into a New Career Field Like A Pro

As a kid, you might have been excited about adulthood and having full control of your life. However, now that you’re an adult, you want to go back to the days when you didn’t have to worry about bills and work to pay for them.

While you can’t escape personal and financial responsibilities, you have the power to choose how to earn money. If you’re no longer passionate about your current job, it may be high time to consider changing career paths.

Breaking into a new industry isn’t as daunting as it seems. Technological advancements have paved the way for more professions. These developments have also made learning the necessary skills for a high-earning career, like in the IT field, more accessible.

Here are some tips to help you break into a new career field:

1. Identify Your Strengths and Weaknesses

A career change is a major life decision. While some people have succeeded in taking the leap and going with their gut, it’s still prudent to have a plan in place when you finally jump ship.

The first thing you should do is to do a thorough introspection and objectively assess your strengths and weaknesses. This helps pinpoint the reason why you’re having a difficult time with your current job role.

You may find that you’re an introvert who prefers working with computers rather than being in sales. Conversely, you may be an extrovert who’s chained to a desk when, in fact, you’re most likely to flourish in a profession that interacts with people.

Meanwhile, if you plan on starting a business, you must ensure that you have the necessary skills for entrepreneurs to help you succeed. Identifying your strengths and weaknesses allow you to evaluate how prepared you are to take on another career.

2. Take Stock of Your Work Experiences

If you’re relatively sure that you want to shift gears, you should start taking stock of your work experiences as soon as possible. Be as detailed as you can when writing down your job descriptions and key responsibilities from your previous roles.

Taking note of your accomplishments and contributions to the organizations you’ve been with can give you a visual idea of your strengths and weaknesses. The process can also open your eyes to what aspects of the job you enjoyed and which ones you didn’t.

Start a journal to track your professional performance. You can also use it to set future goals and objectives, which you can review to help you stay focused on what you want to achieve in your career.

3. Research Possible Job Opportunities

Most people think of a drastic shift in professions when talking about a career change. However, you can start with little tweaks like looking for the same job role in an industry that you’re more excited about.

You’ve got to have a clear understanding of why you want to move to another company or field. Plus, you also have to set realistic expectations on the job search when looking for a different career path. Do your research on various industries, how you qualify for their vacancies, and what unique service you can contribute to the organization.

4. Revamp Your Resume

For those considering a drastic career change, your resume should focus on transferable skills, which are valuable in any workplace. These are especially useful if you don’t have sufficient experience for the role you’re eyeing.

Some transferable skills you should have are:

Communication – You must develop the ability to build professional relationships, managing conflicts, and collaborating with others because this skill comes in handy in any organization.

– You must develop the ability to build professional relationships, managing conflicts, and collaborating with others because this skill comes in handy in any organization. Leadership – Highlight experiences where you were assigned to head a project, and it was completed successfully. This skill enables you to unite people into ensuring that the company’s vision comes to fruition.

– Highlight experiences where you were assigned to head a project, and it was completed successfully. This skill enables you to unite people into ensuring that the company’s vision comes to fruition. Resourcefulness – Resources are always limited. A resourceful employee is valuable for any organization because they can fulfill their responsibilities without too many expenses and waste, whether financial or time-wise.

5. Expand Your Network

Expanding your professional connections is always a smart move because you never know when you might need the help of others. This is especially true for those who are planning to change careers.

You can contact people from your network and ask them about vacancies in their company. This way, they can refer you to their hiring managers, which may help boost the success of your application.

Changing careers may seem daunting, but it’s a better alternative to staying in a job that doesn’t bring you fulfillment. Before jumping ship, though, you should identify your strengths and weaknesses, take note of your work experiences, look for possible job opportunities, revamp your resume, and expand your network.

These can help you successfully change professional gears and ensure that your next job will put your skills and knowledge to good use.