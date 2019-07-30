Journaling Can Help You Advance In Your Career — Here’s How

It has probably been a long time since you’ve actually taken a look at your professional and personal life as a whole. Well, you’re not the only one. We all get stuck in our daily routine to the point when we don’t even think about what we’re doing anymore. The hectic and stressful workdays usually leave us worn out and we tend to stay in one place, for a long time. Therefore, it is high time something changed, and the best way to start a change is through a thorough evaluation. What we mean by evaluation is actually journaling and the end of each workday. Many studies have shown that journaling can help you grow and build your career, as it provides an insight into your accomplishments and challenges you’ve gone through. So, in the following paragraphs, we are going to look into the ways journaling can help you reach your full professional potential.

Professional Performance

Regardless of whether you like your current job or not, or whether you want to progress from a current position or completely change your career, journaling can help you reach the peak of your professional performance. If you're reading this article, chances are you're a career-oriented person and you care about your professional productivity. Then, you should know that journaling is an excellent facilitator of productivity, efficiency and overall high-quality performance at work. So, here's what you need to do; at the end of each workday, make sure to write down all the completed and to-be-completed tasks for the following day or week. Create an overview of all your work-related obligations and the best ways you can complete them.

This way, you will make sure to always stay on track and never stay behind with the workload. Moreover, you will be able to actually see how much work you’ve been able to complete, which should make you feel proud. This will encourage your professional performance to be even better, ensuring a better position at work, better salary, and maybe an even better, different job. Who knows?

Setting Future Goals and Objectives

You probably have some goals that you want to accomplish, career-wise, but you’ve never really followed that particular path. There was always something distracting you, like, for example, your current job. Well, you can use journaling to actually identify your particular professional goals, or create a long-term career vision. Where is it that you see yourself in five, or ten years? Journaling can help you answer that question by simply looking at your life introspectively and writing everything down. This way, no matter what the goals are, you will always keep it in mind and won’t let anything distract you from the right path.

Journaling is also great if you want to track your progress, and accordingly, plan out your future goals. It will allow you to look back in the past, see where you were, where you are now and where you want and will be in the future. Journaling helps you determine and prioritize, organize and make things happen. Looking at it short-term, you may find journaling like a waste of your precious time, you could be using to relax. However, long-term, it can truly help you grow, not only professionally, but also personally, as well as help you reach your goals and potential.

Gathering Ideas and Inspiration

Remember all the genius ideas you had but never wrote down? It’s a shame those ideas never saw the daylight because they could have been great for your life, and career particularly. Maybe you should never let that happen and from now on writing each one of them in your journal. Sure, it sounds silly, but all the great thinkers and innovators either had a journal, or something similar to write in. Great ideas don’t strike when things are convenient, and no matter how hard you try to remember all of them, at some point, you’ll forget you ever had them.

Therefore, grab that journal and don’t let any of the new ideas and inspirations get lost. Make sure to also have the journal always nearby, just in case a great idea pop in; whether at work, lunchbreak, at home or even at a party; keep it close, in your bag, and have it ready. You might be surprised by the number of great ideas you will actually have, and by writing them down, you can actually increase your chances of becoming a new Elon Musk, Bill Gates or Steve Jobs. A journal is a humble way of seeing for yourself how much you could actually accomplish, and how smart and capable you are. Journaling has helped many people rediscover their passions, sources of inspiration and find out what they really want from their lives, professional and personal. So, let your new journal inspire you to be the best version of yourself, starting now.