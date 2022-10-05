8 Tips On How To Take Care Of Down Comforters

Down comforters are a staple in any family’s bedding arsenal, but like any piece of bedding, they need to be taken care of to ensure their longevity. Here are eight tips for taking care of your goose down comforter:

1. Clean it regularly

Dust comforters regularly to keep them looking and smelling fresh. Down comforters are susceptible to dirt, dust, and pet hair, so it’s important to use a cover for protection.

These pillows should seldom be washed, as this can affect its optimum performance due to excessive wear and tear.

It is not recommended that you wash this goose down comforter in your washing machine, especially with other beddings, clothes, and curtains. This can shorten their longevity.

You can wash the cover in the machine instead. If spot cleaning is required, use a stain removal product with a soft cloth.

2. Don’t put it in freezing cold or hot dryer

Down comforters should not be put in a freezing cold or hot dryer. This could cause them to lose their warmth and their fluffy properties.

These comforters should be air-dried, not dried in the dryer. In the dryer, the down can turn brittle and lose its loft.

Dry cleaning is not recommended at all. If at all a major clean is required, send it to a professional launderer who is knowledgeable about cleaning down comforters.

3. Air it out

Down comforters should be aired out regularly in order to keep them clean and fresh-smelling. You can do this by opening the door and airing it out for a few minutes every day, or by placing it in a large open area where the air can circulate.

Comforters need air to stay fluffy. If it isn’t being used, air it out every week or two and let it dry completely before storing.

4. Fluff It At Regular Intervals

Down comforters are made of down, which is a natural fiber, and the use of a fabric softener can cause it to become slippery and lose its loft.

Be sure to fluff it regularly to maintain its loft.

5. Dry them out in the sun

We recommend putting the down comforters out in the sun. However, leaving down comforters out in the sun for long periods of time can cause them to lose their color.

6. Don’t use a vacuum cleaner

Down comforters should not be vacuumed, as this can cause the down to become tangled and lose its loft.

7. Protect it from pets

Pets can be tough on down comforters, which can be easily damaged by pet claws and teeth.

To protect your down comforter (and your bed), make sure your pet is well-groomed. You should also keep your pet off the bed when you’re not home to supervise them.

If your pet does happen to damage your comforter, don’t panic. Just take it to a professional dry cleaner or seamstress and they should be able to fix it for you.

8. Storing your down comforter

When it comes to storing your down comforter, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

First, you want to make sure that it is stored in a cool, well-ventilated, and dry place. A closet or basement is a great option.

You also want to make sure that it is stored in a breathable container, such as a cotton storage bag. This will help keep the down from getting musty.

Fold loosely without compressing them. Allow them to loft by not keeping other stuff over them. This could compress your down comforter, and it’ll lose its loft.

Finally, you want to fluff the goose down comforter every few months to keep the down from settling.