How to Start a Stationery Business With (Almost) No Money

Getting into the stationery game is an attractive proposition for budding entrepreneurs because of its relative affordability.

You don’t need millions in funding to launch your own stationery company. Instead, what’s required is a good idea and the ambition to see it through.

So what steps are involved in making this a reality? Here are the main things to consider on your road to business ownership.

Research is relevant

No new business can succeed without lots of market research. You need to know who your competitors are, what they do, and how much control they exert. For stationers, looking into both bricks and mortar rivals as well as online stationery supply sites serving your region is a must.

Customer research is equally important, as you have to work out who you’re selling to and what their expectations will be in order to connect with them effectively. Perhaps you’re in a college town with a student population that would be ideal to target with stationery goods. Perhaps there are lots of small businesses nearby in need of print services. Knowing this will impact your next steps.

Planning is important

Another must-have for startups is a business plan, even if you’re going to be working out of your own home in the short term.

You can use templates to put together a business plan of your own, covering what your aims are, what audience you’re targeting, and how you’ll be funding your endeavors.

Financing is key

Talking of money, it’s virtually impossible to start any kind of company without a bit of capital to back you up.

The good news is that there are plenty of business loan packages, as well as grants, that are designed to help startups take their first steps.

If you’ve got a solid plan, and you’ve done your research, achieving eligibility for funding is straightforward. Also if you’ve got relevant prior experience in a related field, such as graphic design which will be useful for print services in particular, you’ll be a better prospect for investment.

Cost-effective equipment is your friend

Depending on what type of stationery business you want to start, you’ll need equipment to fulfill certain orders.

For example, finding printing equipment with good value for money is easier if you look at second-hand units rather than new ones.

You can apply the same approach to other hardware procurement, from computer workstations to paper processing machinery. Used equipment will offer all the performance potential at a much lower price point.

Reliable suppliers will make a big difference

Another aspect of the stationery industry is that you don’t need to produce anything yourself, as you can outsource this to a separate manufacturer or supplier, and instead resell products made elsewhere to customers in your region.

Reputation and reliability are important when choosing partners, so don’t get swayed solely by bargain basement prices, as there is usually a catch.

Quality is also worth considering. If you’re a stationary startup, your brand reputation will rise or fall depending on whether what you’re selling is well made and fit for purpose. This goes for everything from the paper stock you pick to the personalized pens you might sell.

Marketing must be a priority

With what you’ve learned about your industry niche and your target audience, you’ll need to build a marketing strategy to secure those crucial first customers.

There are tons of tools and tactics which will help with promoting your stationery business in the early days. You could consider providing products and services to local charities and non-profits at a discount or even free of charge, just to earn word-of-mouth recommendations. You should definitely make use of both social media and print advertising to win over clients.

Something as simple as making a website using a free site creator will make a difference to how your brand is perceived. This only needs to be a temporary thing, as once you’ve gained momentum you can afford to invest more in overhauling your online presence.

The bottom line

To be an entrepreneur you have to be driven, resilient and patient. These assets are more valuable than any tangible resource, so don’t let go of your dreams of starting a stationery business if you think you’ve got what it takes.