A 2024 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report shows that approximately 29,135 died from January 2024 to September 2024. Fullerton car accident attorney W. Douglas Easton says that distracted driving is the leading cause of all motor vehicle accidents in the United States. A few seconds of distracted driving can quickly result in a car accident, for which the distracted driver would be liable for the damages.

Your actions after a car crash are important in determining the outcome of your case. In this article, you will learn what steps to take to protect your rights and best interests.

Assess Immediate Medical Needs

Immediately after the accident, check yourself and any other passengers for any injuries like excessive bleeding, swelling, or inability to move around. If you suspect any serious injuries, quickly call 911.

If you are eligible, Medicaid can help you pay for medical treatment after an accident. Can Medicaid take a portion of your car accident settlement? Medicaid will normally deduct a portion of the settlement to cover medical expenses. Keep in mind that the rules regarding how much Medicaid can take from settlements differ by state.

Even if the driver and any passenger seem uninjured, encourage everyone to seek medical attention. Only a thorough medical checkup can detect injuries that do not manifest immediately. For minor injuries like cuts or abrasions, you can use your first aid kit. It is discouraged to move a seriously injured patient unless an immediate threat like fire exists. When emergency services arrive, give an accurate account of the accident so that they can provide a suitable medical treatment for the victim.

Document the Accident Scene

Documentation is important in car accident cases. Take clear photos of the vehicles involved in the accident and capture them from different angles, focusing on damage. Pictures of the surrounding area can contextualize the accident. Include traffic signs, road conditions, and significant landmarks in your documentation. These pictures can serve as important evidence later.

Gather statements from people who may have witnessed the accident. Request information and, if possible, have them put it in writing. Collect the details of other drivers present during the accident, including relevant information like names, phone numbers, insurance details, and their license plates. List down the weather conditions and the time and date of the accident.

Keep your personal notes on what led to the accident. Write down everything in detail while it’s still fresh in your mind.

Communicate with Insurance Companies

Immediately inform your insurance company about the accident. Provide supporting details like the date, place, and involved parties in the accident. Avoid admitting liability when talking to your insurance company and simply focus on the facts of the accident.

Consult a legal professional before responding to your insurer’s request for a recorded statement. Anything you say could potentially harm your claim.

Follow up regularly on the status of your claim. Don’t hesitate to bargain. Present your case fully by giving evidence like medical bills or repair estimates.

Understand Your Legal Rights

Stay informed about your local state laws since every state has specific laws on car accidents. Determine whether you live in a “no-fault” or a “fault-based” state. Educate yourself on your jurisdiction’s statute of limitations so that you know how long you have to file a claim before it is considered invalid.

You can seek compensation for medical bills, lost wages, property damages, and pain and suffering. Medical records and correspondence with the insurance companies will help verify your claims.

Seek Professional Support and Guidance

Don’t hesitate to seek legal guidance from personal injury lawyers if you want to have a favorable outcome for your case. They will use their knowledge and expertise to maximize your compensation. Having a personal injury attorney allows you to focus on recovery since you know you have a legal professional who will handle all the legal aspects of your case.

For medical consultancy, look for medical professionals who specialize in treating injuries related to road crashes. They are capable of accurately diagnosing your condition and recommending the most appropriate course of treatment.

Counselors and psychologists can provide you with emotional support by reducing the post-traumatic impact of your situation and restoring your self-confidence.