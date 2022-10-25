How to Prepare for a Medical Billing Interview?

Are you seeking a job in the medical credentialing services or billing and coding domain? We might have some valuable tips for you!

First of all, congratulations on successfully completing your degree/diploma/certification in the field. Now you are all set to get that job you have been dreaming of.

Regardless of whether you have an interview scheduled or not, one must prepare themselves for interviews at all times, you never know when this preparation will take you to your ideal job. Below we have done a short Q/A session on medical billing interviews. Check them out and ask yourself if you know the answer to all these questions.

8 Common Questions for a Medical Billing Interview:

Have you got an extra copy of your resume?

Always remember that you must keep an extra copy of your resume with you at all times when going for an interview. Employers often have lost your resume while combing through hundreds of resumes or may be due to trouble downloading it from the ATS. in fact, at times, interviewers trick the candidates by asking this question to determine their interest in the position.

It is best to get at least 3 copies of your resume in case you are walking into a series of interviews. Also, taking extra copies of your cover letter and reference sheet along with you would be highly appreciated.

Tell me about yourself:

While it is the most anticipated question, many tend to fail at this one. Preparing a 30-second response to this question is suggested rather than just telling your life story and winging it. This may sound like an easy question, but you can’t tell. Perhaps your interviewer is judging your communication and evaluating how you perceive yourself as an individual.

What medical billing and coding specialities are you experienced in?

Medical billing and coding specialities largely depend on the type of treatment a patient receives from the healthcare provider. When the interviewer asks this question, you can simply showcase how your profound experience in the field fulfils the facility’s needs.

Also, don’t forget to mention the procedures you have billed for and the ones you would like to learn more about, if applicable here. Some specialities you can add include, billing for family and internal medicine, dermatology, neurology and anesthesiology.

What software have you worked on and how efficient were you?

Since medical billing professionals use software to prepare bills and submit claims, most of the work is done on the computer. Therefore you can expect your interviewer to bring up this question.

For the answer, you can simply mention all the software you have used in your previous jobs for billings, documenting data and submitting claims. You can also tell them about any training you have received in other software regardless of whether you have used them or not. While mentioning the software, don’t forget to address your knowledge pertaining to them.

Have you ever struggled with resolving a claim dispute in the clearinghouse?

Claim denials and rejections are common in medical billing so make sure you come up with a good answer to this one. You can respond to this question by saying when an insurance company finds an error in a claim, you run the document through an electronic remittance device that segregates each element of the claim. After that, you compare that information with your electronic health record for any error. You also review diagnosis and procedure codes to check if everything is correct. Once the error is detected, you fix it with the help of your electronic data and run it again through the EHR system before resubmission.

Which area as a medical billing specialist do you find the most challenging?

You can think of this question as a type of ‘what are your weaknesses?’ that every interviewer asks as of course, no interviewer seeks a candidate with 0 weaknesses.

You need to respond to this one smartly and don’t try to evade this question by responding with a false answer. Recruiters appreciate candidates who are self-aware and know how to overcome their weaknesses. For instance, you could say, you have always found medical laws challenging, and you have recently taken up a fresh course to understand this area better so you can confidently perform your work without any errors.

Can you explain the different kinds of transactions that occur in a typical billing process?

Employers typically ask this question to determine the experience level of a candidate in the field. Also, it will give them some insight into how efficient you were on your job and how many types of transactions you are capable of doing. Now you as a candidate must provide a detailed explanation of each transaction and stage in a typical billing cycle. Describe the entire process from the beginning explaining how you tackle each case based on its complexity level.

How do you handle patients’ concerns if someone is not content with their accounts?

Many billing jobs involve resolving the patient’s concerns regarding insurance and billing. Therefore, you can expect your interviewer to ask this one. This question aims to test your problem-solving skills and customer service. If you haven’t dealt with such a situation, you can create a hypothetical one to respond to this question. For instance, you can say there was a case when a patient was unsatisfied with the amount you billed after a successful insurance claim. So you explained to her how she was charged for the services, how much the insurer paid for the services, and how much the deficit was, which surely was her responsibility to pay off.

Conclusion:

Just like medical credentialing services, billing and coding are equally challenging. You cannot ignore the fact that you are working in a healthcare field and serving as a link between them and insurance companies. Due to this fact, the interviews for these jobs can be very intimidating. However, if you go well-prepared, you will have greater chances of acceptance. Make sure you note down all the key points and remember them for your next interview.