If you’re planning on making a trip to the East Coast, there’s definitely not a lack of places to see. There’s Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia—and that’s just naming a few. Each city has its own vibe and is known for different things. So, each city is worth going to.

The east coast is home to some of the most beautiful sites, delicious food, and incredible history in the entire country. But how can you possibly fit all of that in one trip? Planning a trip to the east coast might be challenging, but it’s definitely doable. If you need some inspiration about where to go and where to skip, here is a quick guide on how to plan a trip to the east coast.

1. Start in Boston

If you’re traveling from the west coast, you’ll want to start your east coast tour in the historical city of Boston. Not only is Boston a place where so much American history occurred, it’s also just a great city to visit. The best thing is that there is a ton to do in Boston.

For starters, you can check out the countless museums and brush up on your American history. Or, you can see the city on a famous Boston duck tour. Boston is also a great place to start your journey as you can find cheap flights from Arizona to Boston for under $300 round trip!



2. Make Your Way to New York City

You can’t go to the east coast without going to New York City. New York City is an iconic U.S. city for countless reasons. For one, the hustle and bustle of the city streets is like none other. Not to mention all the incredible food and iconic NYC fashion. Stop by some of the family museums or take a stroll through central park. You can also easily take a bus from Boston to New York City and get there in about four hours.

3. Then Travel to Philadelphia

Philadelphia played a huge role in the country’s history, so if you’ve never been to the east coast, it should definitely be on your list. It’s just a quick two hour drive down from New York City, but it’s a completely different vibe. If it’s your first time in Philly, take some time to appreciate America’s history and tour Independence Hall, which is where the Declaration of Independence was signed. Check out the famous Love sculpture in the heart of the city and of course, finish your day with a Philly cheesesteak.



4. Finish in Washington, D.C.

The last leg of your east coast extravaganza will finish in Washington, D.C., the U.S. capital. D.C. is another must-see U.S. city for many reasons. It is home to some of the most incredible museums and attractions in the entire country, and the White House, of course. Be sure to check out the city’s incredible monuments, like the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, and Thomas Jefferson Memorial. If you’re short on time and want to see the city in one day, you can do a Washington D.C. walking tour to hit the most famous spots and learn more about the history behind them.

The best part about doing an east coast trip is that all these cities are fairly close to one another, meaning you can probably do this entire trip in under a week. The east coast is home to some of the most important American history, and these are all places everyone should make a point to visit at some point in their lives. With this trip, you will end up loving the east coast more than you thought you would.



















