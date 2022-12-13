Cannabidiol or CBD is arguably one of the hottest topics in recent times, following the various claims the herb supposedly offers. While these claims may not have been scientifically proven, they have fueled research to investigate the potential health benefits of CBD. If you can relate, perhaps you are looking to try a CBD product for yourself; here’s a short guide on how to order CBD safely online.

What is CBD?

To clear any doubt, knowing what CBD actually is is the first step to purchasing the product safely online. CBD is one of the compounds (alongside hundreds of others) found in the cannabis plant. Still, it is one of the most abundant after THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), the most active constituent that causes the “high feel” when smoked or cooked.

However, the CBD component of cannabis does not cause the high effect of THC. Acting through the body’s endocannabinoid system, CBD is reported by its users not to have any serious side effects and is well tolerated. Many people have tried it. However, various types of CBD products exist on the market, from OTO CBD to others. Many people have reported claims of derived benefits. Now that’s out of the way, let’s jump into the things to consider before making an actual online order.

Decide what CBD product is best for you.

As mentioned, there are different CBD products on the market. The one you choose will largely be based on your needs, your method of application, etc. If you aim to use CBD for external pain or inflammation in a part of your body, a topically-applied CBD will be best to increase bioavailability and promote fast action. However, a tablet or edible CBD may be more suitable if you require a consistent supply for managing symptoms like anxiety.

Look out for a potency guide and content.

Usually, the potency of a CBD product will depend on your needs. Many CBD products have a certain dosage; however, bear in mind that limited research is available on proper dosing for various human conditions, such as pregnancy, postnatal, heart conditions, etc. Doses may also depend on metabolism, body weight, method of administration, etc. If you are new to a CBD product, look out for the contents stated by the manufacturer. Ensure it does not contain other compounds that may interact with medications you may be using. If you are not sure, ask a medical professional.

Check Trustpilot.

Trustpilot is an online platform that gives access to anyone who wants information about products and services from existing users. People share their experiences on the platform, guiding other users who may want to opt for a similar product or service. You should remember many grey areas in the regulation of CBD products, so doing all your due diligence may help you get a good product that may be right for you and get the benefit of CBD you desire. If you are new to CBD, the platform can help you get started since those that have used it with results may share their experience, saving you from unnecessary troubleshooting.