5 Unwritten Rules That Will Help You Master Online Dating

Dating, online or offline, has some rules you have to follow if you want actually to date somebody. Don’t listen to self-proclaimed dating masters. Every group of friends has at least one of those. Read this list, and you’ll learn how to impress people online.

Stop looking for your perfect match

Yes, it sounds harsh, and it’s a bit cruel, but you’ll be alone until you realize that perfect matches don’t exist. The person you’re dreaming about exists only in your mind. You aren’t perfect either, don’t expect your partner to be. You don’t have to settle, keep in mind that your partner will have flaws. Don’t seek perfection; make it. You’ll get to know each other better and become perfect for each other with time.

Use your pictures to make a good impression

“Look attracts them, the soul makes them stay” is a famous saying about dating. Online it’s even more real. Other members on your dating site will look at your pictures, and if they like what they see, they’ll contact you. From there, you can show how funny and intelligent you are. Before that, it all depends on your pictures. Imagine pictures as baits. You want people to notice you. You want to attract them. No, you don’t have to look like a model or like everybody else. Don’t be fake, be you. People love approachable persons.

Don’t expect too much from a first date

Your life isn’t a cheesy Hollywood romantic comedy. You won’t fall in love on the first date. People usually expect too much from the first date, and when it’s over, they decide that there is no chemistry between them and their date. A lot of people reject partners following their first impression, but some people are more complicated. They need more time to open up and show their true colors. To make sure you won’t expect too much from a first date, look at it like it’s a drink with a new friend. Be relaxed, let them speak, and don’t expect anything. That takes the awkwardness out of the picture.

Listen to your gut

Whatever you do in life – listen to your gut. It’s simple, that’s your inner voice, it helps you in life. If you meet somebody online and it feels like they are too good to be true, they’re most likely full of crap. Like they are, Lebron James, who loves puppies, books, and everything you ever mention – runs away. Listen to your gut. If, against all the odds, a person attracts you and your gut screams to give it a try – do it. You can follow standard online dating rules and still end up dating someone you later regret if you don’t listen to your gut. Use datingcharts and your gut to choose the right place to meet with your person. Your gut is your compass. Follow it.

Don’t be timid and put yourself first

That is extremely important. The most important thing about dating is confidence. Timid people never get what they want because they are scared to ask for it. If your aura is weak and you look like you don’t know why you’re on the site or in the bar, you’ll go home alone. Opposite to that, if you show confidence, other people will see it. Some will hate you because of that, but a lot more will be attracted to your confidence.

By being confident shows that you know what you’re doing and you know how to get it. Even if you don’t, don’t be timid. Fake it until you make it. Put your needs first and fulfill your wishes (without hurting other people, of course). That will build up your confidence.

Now when you know these 5 things about impressing people online, put yourself out there, and find a date for tonight. Good luck!

