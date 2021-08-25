3 Quick Ways To Make Your Website More User Friendly

No matter what you have a website for, whether it’s a personal blog or your business website, the need for it to be user friendly is arguably the most important thing. Put it this way, if your website isn’t user friendly, potential readers or customers will head to another website to find what they are looking for – and that’s not good news for you! Not only that, but bad user experience also decreases the chances of traffic that have come from word of mouth. So you want to make your website more user friendly? Take a look at these easy yet extremely effective ways of doing so.

SEO

One of the first things you learn about when you start a website is SEO, and if you haven’t paid much attention to it, you might want to start. SEO, better known as search engine optimization is one of the greatest tools you can use to drive organic traffic to your website. Using keywords within your niche, accurate product descriptions, and well written content will help drive traffic to your website from search engines like Google. Then, when a user searches the keywords and terms you’ve used on your website, they’re more likely to be directed to your page. There’s no overnight fix for poor SEO, but rectifying it as soon as possible will help put your website on the right track.

Ease of use

This one is another extremely important factor when it comes to building and maintaining a successful website. Think about it this way; you visit a website looking for something to solve a problem you’re having, but the website you’ve landed on is confusing and not easy to navigate – you’d press the back button and find a better website, right? If your website isn’t easy to use, people will turn away and you will lose custom. Add useful features like a search engine api, clear menus and dropdowns and contact forms to make it easy for people to get in touch with you. Rectify this and you’ll notice a large improvement in traffic, sales, and many other website statistics.

Aesthetics

A simple fact is that as humans, we are drawn to things that satisfy us visually, and that includes websites. While there’s no way you could cater to everyone’s taste when it comes to website design, there are a lot of things you should keep in mind to tick the boxes of criteria:

– Avoid using colors that clash

– Use high-quality images and videos on your blog

– Keep a consistent theme throughout – don’t change it up on different pages

– Consider simple yet effective designs rather than something over the top

Aesthetics include how you present yourself as a brand or person on your website, so be sure to use a consistent tone of voice, and take the time to let your readers or customers get to know you more personally with an “about me” page.

You can turn your website around with these three easy yet effective tips!



















