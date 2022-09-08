How to Make Your Elderly Parents’ Home More Comfortable and Accessible to Them

Making your elderly parent’s home more accessible and comfortable can be a daunting task, but it’s one that is well worth undertaking. Not only will it make their lives easier, but it can also help to ensure their safety and well-being. That’s why this blog post will discuss some of the ways in which you can make your elderly parent’s home more comfortable and accessible for them and cover everything from installing ramps and railings to choosing the right furniture and decor. So read on for helpful tips and advice that will make life a little easier for your loved ones!

Install ramps and railings

If your parent’s home isn’t already equipped with ramps and railings, then this should be your first priority. Ramps will make it easier for them to get in and out of the house, while railings will provide support and stability when they’re moving around inside. You can find both of these items at most hardware stores, or you can hire a professional to install them for you. Either way, just make sure that the ramp is installed securely and that the railings are placed where your parents will be able to use them easily.

Also, keep in mind that you may need to make some modifications to the doorways in your parent’s home in order to accommodate the ramps and railings. For instance, you may need to widen doorways or install threshold ramps in order to make them wheelchair accessible.

Choose the right furniture

Another important consideration is the type of furniture that you choose for your parents’ home. Look for pieces that are comfortable and easy to use, such as the Best mattress for seniors, recliners, ottomans, and chairs with armrests. You might also want to consider investing in a lift chair, which can help your parents get in and out of their seats more easily. When it comes to tables and countertops, look for ones that are adjustable or have built-in features like raised edges, which will make them easier for your parents to use.

In addition to choosing the right furniture, you’ll also need to make sure that it’s placed in an accessible location. For example, if your parents have difficulty moving around, you’ll want to make sure that their favorite chair is within easy reach. Likewise, if they use a wheelchair, you’ll need to make sure that there’s enough space for them to maneuver around easily.

Finally, don’t forget to account for your parents’ pets when choosing furniture and placing it in their home. For example, if your parents have a cat or dog, make sure that the furniture is sturdy enough to support the animal’s weight and that it won’t be too difficult for them to get on and off of.

Add some safety features

As your parents’ age, they may be more susceptible to falls and other accidents. To help keep them safe, you should consider adding some safety features to their home. For instance, you might want to install grab bars in the bathroom and near the bed. You might also want to invest in a medical alert system, which can provide peace of mind in case of an emergency.

In conclusion, making your elderly parent’s home more accessible and comfortable is a worthwhile endeavor. By following the tips and advice in this blog post, you can make their lives easier and help to keep them safe.