How to Maintain Your Car at Home

Every motorist should maintain their car at home throughout the year, especially if it is unused for long periods. When you know how to maintain your car, you can keep it in the best possible condition, prevent costly issues from arising and prolong its life. So, what are the best ways to maintain your car at home? Read on to find out.

Brakes

Obviously, the brakes are incredibly important and a feature that will become worn over time. You can maintain your brakes by rolling the vehicle back and forth slightly to keep the discs moving (this also helps to prevent flat spots on the tyres).

Tyres

Following on from this, the tyres are in constant contact with the ground, and this can take its toll. You should check the tyre pressure and top up when required, test the tread depth (1.6mm is the legal minimum) and examine the condition of the tyres looking out for splits, bulges and tears. If the tread is low or the tyres are damaged, you can buy replacement car tyres online.

Windscreen, Wipers & Screen Wash

You should examine the windscreen for damage and cracks and wash the screen regularly to keep it clear. You can also test the wipers and replace these if they are damaged. You should also make sure that your screenwash is topped up with a high-quality product so that you can keep the windscreen clear while driving.

Top Up Engine Oil

The engine needs to have oil to lubricate its parts, so you should check your levels on a regular basis and top up if required (make sure that you are between the minimum and maximum mark on the dipstick).

Lights

You should test the lights on a regular basis to make sure that they all work properly (you may need someone to walk around the car and check these while you operate them from inside).

Get it Checked Over

There is a lot that you can do at home, but you still be taking the car to get serviced on a regular basis (the owner’s manual will have a schedule). Additionally, you should pay attention while driving and get it checked over if there are any problems.

Every motorist should be performing regular maintenance on their vehicle to keep it in the best possible condition. These are a few of the best ways to do this that can improve the performance and lifespan of the car and could save you from a costly repair.










