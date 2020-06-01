How To Know If Your Relationship Has A Future Or Not

When you first start dating somebody in a relationship, it’s all about getting to know each other and there isn’t that much pressure. But after a few months, you need to start thinking about the future. You don’t want to continue dating if there is no future there, but it’s tough to know whether you’re with the right person or not. You don’t need to decide whether you’re going to get married to this person, but you do need to know if they are right for you. If you are in a relationship and you are unsure whether it is worth pursuing or not, these are some of the best ways to work out if you are with the right person.

Look For Relationship Warning Signs

Before you start thinking about whether this person is right for you, it’s important that you look for any of the warning signs of a toxic relationship. If they are controlling and they constantly criticize you, for example, that is a very bad sign and you shouldn’t pursue a relationship with this person. Some of the signs of a toxic relationship can be very difficult to spot when you are in the middle of it, so it’s a good idea to ask friends and family for their honest opinion about the person. They know you better than you know yourself, so their opinion is very important when making this decision.

Discuss Your Values

Having common interests is important at the beginning of a relationship because it gives you things to talk about and ways to spend time together. However, as a relationship becomes more serious, common values are more important than common interests. Talk to them about what they want out of life and what their priorities for the future are. Do they want to get married and have children? Are they an old fashioned person that expects their partner to stay home with the kids? It’s best to have these conversations now because it can cause serious problems in the future if your values don’t match up.

Seek Advice From Others

Seeking advice from other people is always a good way to work out whether a relationship is working or not. Your friends and family know what kind of person will make you happy, so if they don’t like your partner, that’s a very bad sign. You could even consult a yes no oracle and let the tarot cards guide you if you believe in that sort of thing. Getting advice from as many people as possible will help you to see the relationship from different perspectives, which makes it a lot easier to make a decision.

Consider How You Have Changed In Your Relationship

Most people change slightly when they are in a relationship and there are some compromises that you have to make. However, if you have changed a lot, that is a sign that your partner doesn’t accept you for who you are and they want you to be different, and that is not a good foundation for a relationship.

If you consider all of these things, you should be able to decide whether a person is right for you or not, but it’s also important that you go with your gut.