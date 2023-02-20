How To Identify You Have A Case For Medical Malpractice?

Doctors save thousands of lives every day. But in some instances, they also make errors, which can lead to dire consequences. It is not that uncommon, especially when many researchers have claimed that medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the US.

Identifying medical malpractice is difficult, as not every bad medical outcome is a valid reason for a lawsuit, and every case is different.

So, how can you identify if you have a valid case for a Kaiser medical malpractice lawsuit?

Read on to find out.

Suffered injuries due to negligence

If you have suffered injuries or some kind of complication after receiving treatment, there is a chance that your doctor or medical facility has made a mistake. Well, identifying it is only possible if you have some degree of knowledge about the treatment you have received that was inappropriate for your condition.

People are often dissatisfied with the treatment they receive, but it doesn’t mean there has been negligence. That is why it is always better to have a second opinion from another experienced medical professional.

Lack of consent

Before surgery or a crucial medical procedure, your doctor needs to state the complications and risks involved so that you can make a more informed choice and manage your expectations about the outcome. If the doctor fails to provide you with the required information about the medical procedure and you face severe complications from the surgery, you could file a medical malpractice lawsuit.

It will not apply in cases of an emergency or life-saving attempts; rather lack of consent is when a doctor does a procedure without your informed understanding and consent in non-emergency situations.

No improvement in health

When there has been no sign of improvement in your condition and symptoms, persist even after receiving the treatment., there is a higher chance of a mistake being committed. The error could be due to the wrong treatment or diagnosis, in which case a medical malpractice lawsuit may be valid.

No follow-ups by the doctor

A doctor or health provider must follow up on your condition if you face unusual or painful side effects after the treatment. Failing to do so, it becomes apparent that a doctor has committed a mistake. The doctor must address concerns you raised throughout the course of your treatment and even after that to ensure your recovery is on track.

Understaffed medical facility

During your visits to the medical facility or clinic, if you felt that there wasn’t sufficient medical staff to attend to a patient, resulting in rushed or sloppy medical care, then it would be considered a mistake made by the medical staff. You should contact a medical malpractice lawyer to discuss your options for filing a claim on account of the understaffed medical facility.

New symptoms and complications

If you have new symptoms that weren’t evident before, as well as complications that the doctor didn’t warn you about, it would be considered a mistake on the doctor’s part. It could be due to a wrong diagnosis or wrong treatment. Thus, it makes a ground for a medical malpractice lawsuit. The severity of those side effects and complications also plays a crucial part in proving the validity of your claim.

Conclusion

Identifying the validity of a medical malpractice case is not easy. If you or your family or friends are going through a similar situation and want to know about the validity of their medical malpractice, hiring a professional medical malpractice lawyer will save you a lot of time. They have years of practice with cases like this. They will help you make an informed choice and strengthen your claim with the right steps.