Hiring the perfect house cleaning service requires careful research, important considerations, and asking the right questions.

Guarantee you choose the correct cleaning company for you and your home by following this 7-point checklist for success:

1. Research Your Options

Before hiring a house cleaning service, it’s important to thoroughly research your options.

Ask family and friends for company recommendations.

Search online to find cleaning services in your area.

Compile a list of potential options and review their ratings, prices, and services to discover the companies that suit your needs.

Evaluate each company’s strengths and weaknesses to determine the perfect option for you and your home.

Based on your research, narrow down your list of prospective cleaning services to a few top-notch and quality choices.

2. Analyze Company Reviews and References

Analyze your list of possible cleaning services by checking each company’s reviews and references.

Read reviews online to uncover whether or not their services are valued and respected by the community.

Reviews can be tricky to judge. A company may be rated more negatively because only upset customers write reviews or a company may be rated more positively because the company pays for reviews.

Learn the best method for evaluating online reviews to ensure you receive accurate information.

Ask a company for client references. Contact each reference to ask about their experience with their chosen house cleaning services.

Analyzing reviews and references is an excellent method for finding quality cleaning companies.

3. Check Cleaning Products

Every house cleaning service utilizes different cleaning products.

If you’re concerned about the quality of cleaning products and tools, check each company’s preferences to ensure your interests align. Evaluate each cleaning company’s method for cleaning and disinfecting.

Does the company or the client provide the cleaning supplies?

What products do they use to properly sanitize and disinfect?

Do they use natural or eco-friendly cleaning products?

Understand the importance of quality cleaning supplies to properly disinfect homes and protect your family from germs.

4. Review Services Offered

Review each company’s website to determine the services they offer. Analyze your needs and wants before searching online to ensure you know what to look for. Each house cleaning company provides a variety of types and levels of services.

Do they provide standard and deep cleaning options?

What’s the frequency of the cleaning packages they offer?

What types of cleaning upgrades are available?

Determine this information to guarantee the cleaning service you choose meets the requirements of you, your home, and your family.

5. Guarantee Level of Experience

Check the experience level of your potential house cleaning company to guarantee you make the right decision. Ensure the quality of your cleaning experience by getting your home cleaned by a trained professional.

How long have they been in business?

Do they have any awards, affiliations, or accreditations?

Do they have a trustworthy reputation?

Confirm the level of experience held by a cleaning service to ensure they’re skilled professionals who will get the job done right.

6. Ask Questions

Schedule a consultation with your top choices to ask important questions.

Compile a list of questions by researching potential options and evaluating your specific needs.

Questions to consider asking include:

What do you charge? How do you set your rates?

What is your employment method and situation?

Do I need to be in or out of the house? If I’m out, how will you enter my home?

What should I do with my pet? Is there an additional charge?

Do you have a satisfaction guarantee?

Will I receive a signed agreement?

Ask questions about your concerns to ensure your chosen cleaning service aligns with your life and budget.

7. Confirm Bonding and Insurance Coverage

Confirm your preferred house cleaning services possess the necessary business bonding and insurance.

If damage, theft, or injury occurs while the cleaning service is present, you’ll be held liable for the costs if the company isn’t fully covered.

Avoid an expensive mess you’ll be unable to resolve by hiring a cleaning service that’s properly insured.

If you’re looking to hire a house cleaning service, follow this 7-point checklist to guarantee you make the right decision.















