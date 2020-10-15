Depending on the industry and business you’re in, business travel is key to continued success for any company, regardless of how big or small the company is. Whether it’s the initial meeting of a client or the final meeting to close a deal, this in-person meeting can make or break a business. That reason alone is why you want to ensure your business is as stress-free as it can possibly be.

The thing about business trips is that they are what you make them out to be… you can get the most out of your business trips or you can let them consume you, leaving you stressed and anxious. Most would prefer to be stress-free, of course, but the only way your business trip can be stress-free is if you take steps before your trip to ensure that it indeed goes smoothly.

Just because it’s a business trip, that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy yourself. There should be a perfect balance between business and pleasure. This balance is what you would call “bleisure.” According to the Harvard Business Review, employees only take 1.4 bleisure trips per year, and typically, the shorter the trip, the higher the bleisure rate is. It just makes individuals want to get the most out of their trip because they don’t have as much time to enjoy their time there.

Again, in order for you to have a great and stress-free business trip mixed with a little bit of fun, it all starts with you. Take a look at these tips on how to ensure your business trip is stress-free.

Choose Hotels With Shuttle Service or Valet Parking

When you’re on a business trip in a city you’ve never been to or in an area you’re unfamiliar with, the best thing you can do is choose a hotel with shuttle service or at least valet parking so that you won’t have to walk far to get your rental or worry about getting lost in an unfamiliar city on your way to a meeting.

Most quality hotels outsource a parking management company specifically to meet these very needs of business guests. Work-related trips can be stressful as is and the last thing you need to be worrying about is parking and transportation. Your focus needs to be on the business portion of your trip.

Make Sure You Have All important Documents and Materials Before Leaving for the Trip

The moment you find out you’re going on a business trip, you need to start making a checklist of everything you’ll need to be fully prepared. This is especially important if you’re doing a presentation. Your checklist should look a little like this:

Laptop/tablet

Flash drive

Travel documents

Business cards

Office supplies

Briefcase

Internet card (in case the meeting establishment’s wifi is weak)

Because this is a business trip, knowing you have all the proper and important materials needed to perform your presentation and conduct business will allow you to be more confident and stress-free.

Pack Necessary Clothing and Accessories

Business trips are going to require business attire. Whether you wear a dress or suit, you’re representing your company and you want to make sure you’re representing it in a professional way. Nothing too casual or too gaudy; If you’re unsure of what to pack, stick to a black or gray suit… this is traditional business attire that you can’t go wrong with.

Make Time For a Little Fun

When you’re on a business trip in a location you’ve never been to, you have to carve out a little bit of time to take in the sights of the city. Whether it’s checking out a nearby museum or tasting local cuisine from a “mom and pops” establishment, you have to find some time to experience the city you’re visiting, even if it is for business.

If you don’t have the means to get out, at least take advantage of the spa or restaurant located inside your hotel. You can even go on a walking tour and simply explore the area surrounding your hotel. It truly doesn’t involve much but again, your business trip is what you make it, and to get the most out of it, you have to take a little time out for yourself, even if it’s just for a few moments.















