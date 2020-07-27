3 Smart Tips On How To Handle Dating During a Pandemic

Over the past few months, the world has been literally turned upside down. Life and work have changed quite drastically for so many of us and it is hard to imagine what things are going to be like going forward. Some things are getting back to normal, but a lot of things are still different. And if you are single or dating in this whole coronavirus era, then you will know just how much of a minefield it can be. Things like physical intimacy haven’t been a possibility unless you live with your partner, but there are still some ways that you can date.

Dating online is something that will have grown and grown in popularity recently, as well as using free chat line numbers to have an actual conversation. Then you are now able to meet up for a drink or a walk, albeit, at a distance. However, all of this can come with its own set of challenges. With new dating trends as well as new challenges and emotions, things can be tricky, but are still certainly possible. So here are some things to think about.

Get Creative

Although there are some places that you can meet up with someone for a date, there is still a lot to be said of virtual dating. There is a lot that you can do, and they don’t just need to be awkward Zoom calls where neither of you are too sure what to say. There are a number of things like virtual tourist attractions and galleries that you can go to, as well as watching a movie together, but by yourself, and then talking about it afterwards. Get creative, and you can get to know someone, but still have a lot of fun, even if it isn’t in person right now.

Avoid the Ex

It can be tempting when you are feeling lonely to reach out to an ex. In fact, it has been found that around 20% of single people have reported that they have been contacted by an ex, or contacted an ex themselves. But they are an ex for a reason, right? Feeling lonely isn’t a justification for going back there. Stay true to yourself and remember that being in no relationship is better than being in a bad relationship.

Real Conversation

When you are meeting up with someone in person and have been getting to know them for a while, there is a certain physical element to the relationship. And although that isn’t likely to be happening now, you can still embrace this time for real and proper communication. When anything physical is taken away, you have the chance to really talk to each other and really get to know each other without any other distractions. There is unlikely to be a time like this again, so it is so important to embrace it and to make the most of it. Talking on the phone until the early hours and sending long messages to each other brings back that old-school dating vibe, and it is a good place to be.