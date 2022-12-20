How to Get the Right Eyeglasses and Care for Aging Eyes

As you age, chances are your vision will begin to lose quality. This is completely normal, and a natural part of the aging process. Thankfully there are eyeglasses specifically designed for seniors and are meant to help keep the world clear and crisp well into your golden years.

When should elderly people wear eyeglasses?

There is no exact metric for when you should decide to get eyeglasses except if your vision begins to lose quality. Common eye conditions that can be countered or mitigated with eyeglasses include:

Loss of peripheral vision

Difficulty seeing while driving

Depth perception issues

Myopia or hyperopia

Difficulty seeing clearly in dim light

In addition, as you age, the likelihood of getting glaucoma, cataracts, or macular degeneration also sharply increases and can be helped by a good pair of specialized eyeglasses.

What to consider before choosing eyeglasses for seniors?

Glasses are an important tool for seniors as their vision quality decreases, but that doesn’t mean you cannot also make it a fashionable accessory. When deciding what kind of frames are right for you, consider your own personal style, your personality, face shape, and your hair and skin color.

Personal style

You need eyeglasses, but that doesn’t mean you should sacrifice your overall look. When you’re shopping, keep this in mind, and be sure to try on different frame sizes, shapes, and colors until something clicks with your ensemble.

Your personality

Are you an outgoing person, or more reserved? Do you like to stand out in a crowd, or prefer to blend in? Think about what you do for a living, and what you like to do in life. In the end, the frames you put on your face should feel natural and unintrusive.

The shape of your Face

This step is usually more cut and dry simply because different shapes of lenses work better with different face types. Generally speaking, there are 7 types of face shapes which include, oval, round, square, diamond, heart, pear, and oblong. Typically, you will want frames that add contrast to your face shape.

Hair and skin color

Different people have different color profiles, and your glasses should blend in or accent your complexion. A surefire way to get a good match is to look for cooler colors, but a splash of red or the clean look of clear frames can make a statement.

How to choose the right eyeglasses for seniors

The real purpose of these glasses is to help you see in full clarity every day. Consider what type of lenses you need, and which store you want to purchase from, and make sure to choose the right eyeglass frames that fit your head shape.

Type of lens

This is a pretty simple decision: just consult your doctor. A good optometrist will be able to identify the issue you have and suggest the best course of action. Make sure you get new eye exams before deciding.

Right size

Now that you have your lenses picked out, you need to secure them to your face! Avoid frames that are too tight or too loose. Loose frames will constantly be slipping off your nose, especially in warmer weather. Also, consider that the lenses will weigh down whatever option you pick.

Buy from a reputable store

This may go without saying, but you get what you pay for. There are several reputable eyeglass outlets if you prefer to do your business in person. But online frame stores have become very popular, and are reasonably priced with great return policies and customer support.

Common preventative eye care

Aside from regular eye exams, there is a lot you can do to care for your eyes to slow loss of vision. Common eyecare for day-to-day risk prevention can include having a balanced diet of fruits, veggies, healthy fats, and omega-3s. Quitting smoking and wearing sunglasses also goes a long way. If you have a more specialized condition like glaucoma or cataracts, its best to consult a doctor.

Conclusion

Vision is important for everyone, and the slow loss of it is a tragic yet common reality of growing older. With advancements in eye care and medical procedure, there is no reason you shouldn’t be seeing in crystal clear, high definition for a long time to come.