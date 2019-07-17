3 Things You Can Do Right Now To Get Out Of That Dead-End Job

Some of us are stuck in some serious dead-end jobs at the minute. But when you settle into a career, it’s so easy to think that it’s going to be your only option. The mere thought of going through the whole application and interview process is enough to put you off in itself. So it’s no wonder that once we get into our first job, fresh from leaving school, you feel like you can’t get out. Even though you’ll most likely spend days on end moaning about the pay, or the working conditions, or the people that employ you, you’ll still continue to go every single day.

What makes it worse, is that most of us are actually stuck in a dead-end job. A job that is never going to allow us to progress, never going to give us any job satisfaction and the most we’ll get out of it is a yearly pay increase if you’re ever lucky enough to get that. So this article is going to give you some jobs that definitely aren’t a dead end, and will hopefully show you what the working world should truly be like, not what you’ve settled into! So keep on reading, and see if any of these inspire you to go for a career change.

Pack Your Bags & Go Abroad

OK, so we’re not going to suggest that you try and become a full-time traveler because, to be honest, we don’t understand how people can be so lucky as to afford it! But what you could do, is to pack your bags and go and work in another country as part of a travel company. There are tons of jobs available, not just a travel agent. You could go to work as a sports director, a hotel manager, or even just an activities guide. Once you get your foot in the door, there will always be ways to progress into higher roles, move between businesses so that you can travel further, and to see more of the world. So if you have a specialty in something like sports, working with children, or management, then this could be a really good one for you.

Get Yourself Into The Military

Going into the military is a big life commitment, but one we really think people should be making. If ever there were a career to give you chances to progress and make the most out of yourself, it was this one. The money is great, with different roles paying different amounts. How much do navy seals make compared to how much a crewman would make is very different, but that’s due to the technicalities of the role. You have to be strong-minded and strong-willed to progress in this role, but it will give you just as much as you put in, and it’ll also be another one that will get you traveling around the world!

Think About Freelancing

Freelancing is something you all might like to get into, but it only applies to those of you who have a specialty. So maybe you enjoy making cakes, taking pictures, or writing. Whatever it may be, you can most likely turn it into your own freelancing venture. Just have a quick Google on how to go about it, and see if it’s something you can start.

Featured Image via ChicGlamStyle