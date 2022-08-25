How to Find Your New Favorite Perfume

Have you been wearing the same perfume for years? It’s time to change it up! Finding a new perfume you love more than your usual can seem impossible, but Dossier makes it easy. With high-quality, ethical alternatives to expensive, high-end brands, Dossier provides a space to explore the world of scent differently than you’ve ever experienced it before! Here are tips for finding your new favorite perfume with Dossier.

Choose High-End Alternatives

Finding perfume you love can be difficult in today’s world, where every bottle comes with a hefty price tag. Dossier offers scents similar to those you know from beauty stores around the world at a lower, understandable price. For example, Dossier’s musky oak moss is inspired by creed aventus. You are getting the same high-quality, high-end perfume for much less by removing celebrity endorsements and pricey packaging. Just clean, beautiful scents!

Verify Quality

Quality is important when you are choosing a new perfume. You want to make sure that you are paying for great, ethical scents. Looking at the ingredients of a perfume is a great way to tell its quality. Look for clean, natural ingredients and no added preservatives or fillers. Concentration is another great aspect to pay attention to. Perfume with a higher concentration of natural ingredients will last longer and smell more intense.

Find Scents You Love

You are limited when finding perfume on the shelves of a store, and shopping online can often be a hassle because you cannot imagine a scent when it has an obscure name as most do. Instead, look for perfumes that focus on scent. Dossier’s perfumes list the top, middle, and base notes of each perfume. This way, you can be sure that you are purchasing something you will thoroughly enjoy.

Buy Clean

A great bottle of perfume is one that is great to the environment, too. Dossier features perfumes that are vegan, non-toxic, and cruelty-free. This means that Dossier perfumes are not detrimental to your health and are not tested on animals. Before you buy perfume, it is important that you make sure the company you are buying from is dedicated to and transparent about creating clean, environmentally friendly perfume.

Look for Green Packaging

Packaging contributes heavily to whether a perfume is environmentally friendly. Dossier uses recyclable materials, which saves the environment and your wallet! Designer brands often create flashy, elaborate packaging and then charge more for their product. With simple, sustainable packaging, Dossier avoids these expensive prices while also creating perfume that is good for the environment, down to the packaging.

Check the Returns Process

You will not be able to return most perfumes, especially once you have taken the bottle out of the box and broken the safety seal. However, Dossier understands that not all scents will work for you. If you end up not loving your new scent, send it back for a full refund. Dossier makes sure no perfume goes to waste by donating returns to charity. This way, you can be sure you love the way you smell!

Read Reviews

A great way to decide if a perfume is right for you is to read customer reviews. Customers review products for no reward, meaning that their reviews are honest and true to the typical customer experience. Look for reviews that mention how long a perfume lasts. Dossier features many customer reviews so that you can make sure you are receiving the perfect product every time. Buying perfume, especially in today’s world, can be difficult. From overwhelming scents in shops to outrageous prices, you might not be willing to venture away from your usual go-to perfume. Thankfully, Dossier makes it easy to find your new favorite scent. High-end alternatives, clean fragrances, and green packaging make Dossier a great choice.