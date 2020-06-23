Are you a beginner looking for a decent web hosting provider? Ever wonder what features you should check or which web host provider you should subscribe to? There are plenty of hosts to choose from, and that’s where things get a little messy, especially if you missed one crucial feature that should be included in the starter package.

There are two things that you need to consider for you to save time, money, and effort. Plus, you don’t want your ideas to go down on the drain because you’ve tied up with a horrible web host. The first one is to determine what type of web host you are looking for and the second, your budget.

For most beginners, checking and comparing one web hosting provider’s package over the other is time-consuming, frustrating, and not practical, at all. The second important thing? Testing for the most reliable and unbiased reviews and product recommendations are the best yet high-end shortcuts to simplify your life and focus on ideas for your blog, small business, or how to upscale your current business.

With tons of web host services across the country, which one should you choose? Checking for product compilation is a critical secret, especially if you find a group of experts that understand the know-how of web hostings. The guys from Hosting Foundry have been around analyzing, trying, and testing all web host providers for Canada. They check fundamental features that web hosts should offer, especially for the starter package.

You can check them out and be guided with their complete product and service recommendations to save you time and money. With crucial features for every product, it’s easier to find a high-speed web host with outstanding performance at an affordable price that suits your budget.

What Should You Look For In A Web Host

Finding a ‘good’ web hosting provider can be troublesome and tricky if you don’t have any idea what to look for or features to include. Here’s a simple guide to help you.

Free SSL Certificates – some host providers charge you with this, but you can get them for free from other hosts.

– some host providers charge you with this, but you can get them for free from other hosts. Secured servers – that frequently scan to prevent malware and other security issues.

– that frequently scan to prevent malware and other security issues. Speed – means it has a decent CDN to boost site page loads that optimizes and supports loading times for multiple platform compatibility.

– means it has a decent CDN to boost site page loads that optimizes and supports loading times for multiple platform compatibility. Server locations – it’s ideal to find a web host with server locations close to you.

– it’s ideal to find a web host with server locations close to you. Uptime Guarantee – a reliable web host should provide 99.9& uptime.

– a reliable web host should provide 99.9& uptime. Disk space – this depends on the size and target audience of your website, the bigger your site is, the more extensive storage you’ll need. Check web host package scalability.

– this depends on the size and target audience of your website, the bigger your site is, the more extensive storage you’ll need. Check web host package scalability. Bandwidth – in simple terms, it’s the number of visitors allowed to visit your website.

in simple terms, it’s the number of visitors allowed to visit your website. Backups – check the backup options and frequency of your web host for emergency purposes.

– check the backup options and frequency of your web host for emergency purposes. Support team – it’s vital to have a friendly and active 24/7 support team in case of any technical issue.

– it’s vital to have a friendly and active 24/7 support team in case of any technical issue. The number of domains – check for multiple domain options to reduce expenses in the future.

Which Web Host Is Ideal For You

Still, need time to decide which web host to choose? You can opt for a free website, but there are limitations to everything. You won’t have any support system, or the speed is not reliable at all. There are affordable web hosts that offer ease of use, outstanding performance, speed, excellent technical support, and provide good value for your ideas and money.

Nonetheless, with the basic features listed above, you can quickly determine whether a starter package is already a great deal or not. A web host that offers the convenience of use and with a reliable technical support team will save you time and save you from any possible issues in the future.

The best way to find a highly-effective web host provider with top-rated service and numerous features is by checking product recommendations and reviews for the service or product you are looking for. You’ll never go wrong but will gain more knowledge at the same time.

