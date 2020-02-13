How To Avoid Getting Your Period On Your Wedding Day

No bride wants to be on period on her wedding day; you have planned your perfect wedding from the first step to the last, and you are now looking forward to looking pretty in that white dress. The last thing you want to think about is your period falling on that particular day. Luckily, there is a way to delay your menses.

What is the period delay pill?

Period delay pills typically contain norethisterone, which stops your period by mimicking the progesterone hormone. It artificially keeps your hormonal level steady; so that the uterus doesn’t shed its lining; hence your period won’t start. Taking the pill, therefore, keeps your womb’s lining intact until you stop taking it.

How to take your pills

You will find that there are various prescription pills with options of a 10, 20, or 30-day course, which you can choose to coincide with your wedding date. You take your pills, one tablet three times a day, three days before your period is due. However, it is wise to note that you shouldn’t delay your periods for more than 20 days. At the end of your dosage, you should expect your period within two to four days.

Effectiveness of Periods Delay Pills

In most cases, norethisterone delays your periods as per your will without any complications. You should never feel like anything is off-limits on your wedding day, take the pill and do whatever you like; after all, it’s your day. No cases have been reported of its inefficiency; the pills should prevent periods from the day you take them until you decide to stop. However, you should consult your gynecologist to know when to stop taking them to avoid complications.

Benefits of period delay pills

You take norethisterone to delay periods on your special day but, it is also associated with other additional benefits. Not only does it alter your period occurrence, but it also makes it lighter and less painful. The extra hormones also help in reducing the severity of premenstrual symptoms like bloating, stomach aches, headaches, or mood swings.

It is entirely safe and delays your periods up to two weeks, which gives you enough time to enjoy your wedding day and the honeymoon. You don’t need to worry about messing up your regular cycle either; your body will correct itself until you get back to your usual timing.

Does it have side effects?

Norethisterone is safe and can work well for most women and doesn’t affect your fertility if you intend to have children in the future. However, the drug has different reactions to various people, not all women experience side effects, but the result also varies from one person to another. The common side effects include stomach pains, bloating, nausea, breast tenderness, and changes in mood and sex drive.

The side effects are more likely to occur if you take the pills for more extended periods. On some rare occasions, norethisterone can result in life-threatening allergic reactions, if you experience swelling of the face and tongue or difficulty in breathing, or wheezing, contact emergency service immediately. You also need to notify your doctor of any other medications you are taking to prevent adverse reactions.

Health factors you need to consider

Most women can take period delay pills; however, it is not suitable for everyone, and your doctor should advise you accordingly. Avoid taking the medication if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or if you have vaginal bleeding or breast cancer. Also, those who have recently had a heart attack, angina, or stroke due to blood clots should avoid the pill.

Periods are normal and healthy, but you wouldn’t wish to have them on your wedding day. You can delay your periods using pills, a magical solution for your period-based problems.