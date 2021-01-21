How To Deal With A Body Confidence Crisis Healthily

Having a body confidence crisis seems like an unmitigated disaster while you’re in the throes of it. You wonder whether you can (or will) ever be beautiful again.

If that’s you, take a breath. There’s no need to panic. Just know that practically everyone on the planet goes through these episodes, even people who are face-meltingly beautiful.

The question is, how do you deal with episodes like this healthily? What can you do to reassure yourself when your inner critic starts going wild?

Love Your Butt

Loving your butt might sound like a bit of a strange body-confidence trick – and it is. But the research suggests that it works.

Image experts have found that when you look in the mirror and say nice things about yourself, it changes how you feel about your body.

Giving yourself a cheeky wink and saying “nice butt” or “nice boobs” could be the perfect way to get your day off to a better start.

Solve Simple Issues First

Many people go through life, not realising that they can easily solve a lot of their cosmetic issues – often overnight.

Got zits? Try eating more veggies.

Got dull skin? Go for a facial or speak with your derma.

Got crooked teeth? A top cosmetic dentist can solve the problem easily. It’s just not worth sacrificing your emotions worrying about it.

Think About How Your Body Helped You

Take some time to appreciate all the incredible things your body has allowed you to do.

Popping babies out, for instance, isn’t easy. And it can take its toll sometimes. But so what? You did it! That’s a part of your legacy and you should celebrate that fact. You shouldn’t feel bad about what comes naturally to you.

See Your Body As A Friend

Related to this, you can see your body as a friend. It’s not something that only exists to make you feel dreadful about yourself. It’s what allows you to live a rich and fulfilling life.

Take some time to appreciate it. Think about what it would be like to exist without it. Change your perspective in positive ways.

Be Honest With Yourself

Body confidence crises can hit you at any time. Usually, they occur when you see yourself in a new context, like a photo alongside your friends or in a video.

You thought you looked one way, but, in reality, you look quite another.

When this happens, it’s a sign that you need to be more honest with yourself. You need to take the time to internalise an accurate picture of yourself so that you don’t wind up feeling shocked in the future. Sometimes you can lead a poor lifestyle but still believe that you look the same, even if you don’t.

Be Kind

Don’t forget to be kind to yourself during a body confidence crisis. Don’t beat yourself up. That will only make you feel worse.

Instead, focus on building yourself up. Turn a body confidence crisis into an opportunity for personal growth.















