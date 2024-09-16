Have you ever considered how you’ll be remembered? Famous artists, inventors, and moviemakers received awards and acclamation. But what about those of us who do significant work that doesn’t reach global attention? Many of us haven’t reached stardom but have impacted our communities, families, social circles, and friends. Our impact has planted the seeds of our legacy.

The word legacy can seem intimidating and like something only wealthy business people focus on. Yet the concept of leaving something behind so that you’re remembered is not just for the elite. Chances are you are meant to leave a legacy as well.

What is a legacy?

Contrary to what you might have seen in movies or popular series, a legacy doesn’t have to be a million-dollar business or 100 acres of land. It can be simple yet meaningful. Shawna Wells is an executive coach, founder, and CEO of 7Gen Legacy Group. She helps leaders create their legacy. She says, “A lot of us think of legacy in terms of something that is gifted by will, especially money. “It’s less superficial. “Personal legacies are about alignment with one’s self and the generational impact of today’s decisions,” Wells shares.

When thinking of a legacy in a more abstract way, it can be a body of work, a physical business, or a movement. The most important aspect of a legacy is that it makes a lasting impact on the world. Consider how the work you’re doing now will affect your children or future generations of your family.

Some other examples of the variety of forms legacies can be:

A house, condo, or apartment that can house future generations

A recipe book that dates back decades

By-laws that help an organization continue to function

Family traditions such as cooking Christmas dinner or traveling every summer

A written song

A family-owned business

A memoir, novel, or non-fiction book





There’s really no limit to what a legacy can be.

Why Black women need to build a legacy

Society has labeled Black women as undesirable. From the angry Black woman trope to the idea that Black women are unprofessional, we are constantly fighting a false narrative. For this reason, when Black women build a legacy, they are undoubtedly telling the world who they are. They are announcing to everyone that they have accomplished something, that their life has meaning.

Legacy is important because it influences the present and the future. “It brings more joy and purpose,” said Wells. “Having a legacy or focusing on building one can help guide Black women in living their lives. Curating a life that is committed to providing things for generations, “explains Wells. Allowing your legacy to sustain you can be crucial because you may not see your legacy come to fruition. Yet you can confidently say that you planted the seed for lasting change and influence.

Steps to building a legacy

When we think of Black heroes from the past, not every freedom fighter or civil rights activist lived long enough to see the laws change. Yet they kept fighting because they knew what they were fighting for was greater than them. If you feel inspired to start creating your legacy, it’s never too late or too early. There are many ways to build a legacy, and here are some simple ways to get started.

1. Define your legacy

Consider who you want to impact. Do you want to influence your children, your company, or those in need? Consider what your purpose is in life. What drives you? Take a look at Wells’s legacy to help you define yours.

“In my lifetime, I will be a legacy architect with and for Black people, people of color, women, and those acting in allyship. I will unapologetically create environments where clarity, possibility, and liberation are centered so that new opportunities for love, possibility, and change emerge. I will get my energy from enduring friendships and connecting with children as much as possible.”

Wells also offers the following exercise to help you clarify your legacy. “Sit down and get quiet with a blank piece of paper and a pen,” she advises. “Close your eyes and think about being 80 years old. Who surrounds you? Think about three generations from that moment; you are gone, but your legacy is alive. How do the descendants of the lives you’ve touched remember you? What stories have passed down through decades about how you lived your life?”

Next, answer these prompts to form a complete sentence or two:

In my lifetime, I will….

…because I value…

I will be….

I will impact…

I will get my energy from…

2. Simplify and focus

Once you have an idea of what you want your legacy to be, the next step is to focus. Trim the fat. It’s normal to want to do many things: buy a house, solve world hunger, and figure out how to fight shrinkage in 4c hair.

While you dream of everything you want to achieve, remember that you only have one life. Building your legacy will take time and energy. Focus on one thing you want to be your legacy. Create a clear picture in your mind before moving forward.

3. Create a timeline with clear goals

Think of a 5-, 10-, 20-, and 30-year plan for your legacy. Over the years, how do you envision your legacy growing? Whatever your results are, break those down into small, obtainable goals.

For instance, your legacy is to own a home that you can pass down through the family—a place where family members can connect and find refuge. Create goals around this, such as saving money for a down payment, looking at different homes, learning about real estate, etc. With goals, you can ensure that you are constantly progressing in building your legacy.

4. Collaborate with others

Legacy is not something you can achieve alone. It’s essential to work with trusted people who see the importance of what you’re trying to create. Collaborating with others can involve taking on new business partners or working with a mentor or a coach. Whoever you work with, ensure they are like-minded, challenge you, and open you up to new perspectives.

5. Be in service to others

It’s essential to remember that your legacy includes what you can do for others. While building your legacy, consider how you can serve others. Who in your community can you connect to? Who needs your help and guidance?

6. Never stop learning

To pursue your legacy, you need knowledge and skills. Whatever your legacy is, invest your time into learning. If you want to leave a business as your legacy, ensure you know everything about running a business. If you’re starting a non-profit, learn the ins and outs.

Learning doesn’t have to be from a textbook. You can gain knowledge from experiences such as conferences, travel experiences, networking events etc.

7. Plan for Succession

Consider who will continue your legacy after you’re gone. Who will continue your dream? Once you’ve identified who, start working with that person, showing them the ropes. Make sure they share your vision and values.

8. Document your progress

Every step you take to build your legacy is important. Document your progress in some way. This could be keeping a journal, recording voice notes, creating a manual, or whatever format is easy for you to keep track of. Documenting your process will help you stay focused and provide helpful information for your successor.

Legacy is more than things we pass down to future generations. Wells says, “We get to define legacy in new ways that disrupt the status quo.” When legacies are created, the future is shaped in our image.