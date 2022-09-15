How to Create a Custom Business Email Address in 2022

Emails are an essential part of today’s daily communication. Businesses interact electronically with their clients and investors more than they pick up the phone and have a long conversation.

Having a professional virtual address specific to a company can streamline many processes. It can make the company appear more trustworthy, and it will be easier to find its online presence. The business is also less likely to be targeted by spammers, and the name doesn’t need to change as the company grows.

The company’s webmaster simply needs to get a domain and a host. There are plenty of cheap email hosting sites to choose from nowadays. Here’s what one needs to do to create a custom email address:

Choose the domain name; Find a hosting site; Link the two together.

Choose a Domain Name

This step is skippable if the website name has already been chosen. If not, it’s a fun part of the process where one can play around with a memorable domain name. It can be straightforward (e.g., yourbusiness.com), short and simple (e.g., shopyourbusiness.com), or quirky (e.g., 3.14….com)

When choosing a URL, one must have a clear picture of what the website should represent. After all, the domain and subsequent virtual address will reflect what the company is. The domain name and top-level domain (TLD) are the most customizable. Some companies choose to be unique and quirky with a distinctive business name and TLD, while others decide to go the classic route and stick to “.com.”

After that, the first thing to do is to choose and buy a domain name from a variety of registrars based on what’s right for the company. This is a good stage to sit down with the team and decide where to take the company. Is it expected to grow exponentially in the next five years? Would it be better to cater to a small community? Hold the answers in mind when deciding on the next step.

Business Email

If learning how to create business email is all you’re looking for, there are a bunch of domain registrars to choose from. Google offers different options through Google Domains or Workspace. Others under Microsoft 365 are an excellent alternative to Google as well.

Business Email and a Simple Website

If the virtual messages will be linked to a simple website in the near future, getting a bundle deal would be a better option. Some domains are free when connected directly from a web hosting provider.

Many providers can provide a bundle with web hosting, a choice of free domains, and a number of custom email addresses. This is a great option for smaller businesses that want to start having an online presence. Getting a bundle deal gets rid of the need to link up the domain and the web host, making creating the site easier and faster for smaller teams.

Business Email and a Complex Website

Many of the details are the same as above, with some minor differences. Getting a bundle with website builders allows the business to build a complex website that can grow as the company grows.

Choose a Hosting Provider

Now that the domain name has been chosen, selecting the correct email hosting service based on company needs is essential. Hosting providers offer bundles that assist with message management, storage, and convenient technical support. These offers may come bundled together or at various stages based on the company’s influence.

A leading company will require more storage capacity for its many clients. Providers know this and can charge competitive rates. The best provider is one that makes having an online business address easier at an affordable price.

Working with NameCheap takes care of all the above. They have packages available for all company sizes with strong security and high brand impact.

Connecting to the Email Host

This step is completely optional based on the company’s choices above. Some people want to streamline all their messages with a host that is familiar such as Gmail or Outlook. The process of connecting the new domain name via web provider to a familiar host varies by platform but follows a similar pattern. One usually needs to click on their “Settings,” find the “Accounts” section, and then select “Add a mail account.”

Some hosts require a verification step to ensure the correct addresses are being linked. That’s all there is to it. The process can take a few minutes to fully connect. About five minutes after following set-up instructions, the accounts should be linked and ready to be used.

In Conclusion

The process of creating and hosting a custom business email account is easier than many expect. After choosing a domain name and finding a hosting provider, the unique web address is ready to be used.