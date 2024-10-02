Keisha Brewer understands the power of storytelling. This celebrated entrepreneur has spent a decade building powerful skills across media, communications, and strategy. Serving as the The PR Alliance’s CEO, Keisha spends her time helping clients to craft their own narratives. For BAUCE women who want to elevate their brand using a public relations firm, Keisha has five crucial tips:

Understand the Role of Public Relations

Through the proliferation of social media, individuals can broadcast their personalities, products, and beliefs to the world. However, just like any technology, it’s important to understand how to approach it most efficiently. Keisha explains: “In today’s digital age, anyone can amplify their brand through social media, but PR adds a strategic layer that ensures consistency and credibility. A PR team helps craft a cohesive narrative that aligns with your goals and values, which is key to building trust with your audience. PR isn’t just about publicity—it’s about managing perceptions, creating authentic connections, and telling your story in a way that resonates with people and leaves a lasting impact.” As Keisha outlines, it’s important to consider your brand as a long-term investment. Therefore, the benefits of hiring a top-tier PR firm should far outweigh the costs of doing so.

Stay Ahead of the Curve

The ways that people and businesses engage with their audiences have changed rapidly over the past decade. And it continues to evolve each year. According to the Journal of Cogent Business & Management, the role of social media in marketing has become especially pronounced following the start of COVID-19. The article, Social Media Marketing Gains Importance after COVID-19, states, “Social media is a salient source for influencing consumers’ shopping and buying behaviors as they share product reviews, service experiences, and product usage tips. The findings highlight the growing importance of social media as a marketing tool since the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the findings illustrate the impact that social media can have on consumer decision-making processes. Therefore, effective application of social media should be a part of any business’s marketing strategy.” Keisha is well aware of this reality. She emphasizes: “I’m constantly inspired by the power of storytelling and the ability to help others amplify their voices. PR is such a dynamic field—every client has a unique story, and being able to shape narratives that make an impact is both motivating and exciting. The ever-changing media landscape challenges us to stay creative and innovative, and that keeps me passionate about helping businesses not just survive but thrive.”

Reflection is Key

Nobody knows you better than you know yourself. Therefore, you must define your brand before engaging with a PR firm. That way, you can ensure that you and your PR specialist are aligned. Keisha confirms: “The first step is self-reflection—understanding your core values, mission, and what sets you apart. Ask yourself, ‘What do I want to be known for?” and “What impact do I want to have?’ Your brand should be a true reflection of who you are, not just what you think people want to see. As entrepreneurs grow, their public persona can and should evolve, but it’s essential to stay authentic and intentional with how you present yourself to the world.”

Embrace In-Person Events

Conferences, panels, and other gatherings may be intimidating to people who haven’t worked with a PR company before. However, these events can be invaluable as you shape your brand and navigate your search for a PR specialist. For example, Keisha is the founder of PRocon, which is a preeminent conference that gathers top voices in the industry. Notable speakers at the 2024 conference include Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyoncé’s publicist; Trell Thomas, Founder of the Black Excellence Brunch; and Derrien “Phreshy” Perry, who has worked with Cardi B and LaLa Milan. Keisha advises: “Industry events like PRocon are crucial for both learning and networking. Industry events done well give you access to expert insights, new trends, and invaluable connections. For PRocon specifically, attendees can expect to see an enhancement of the things they love about the experience: hands-on workshops, dynamic panel discussions, and the opportunity to connect with industry leaders who are shaping the future of PR and communications. Each year, we aim to create an immersive, interactive experience that leaves attendees inspired and ready to take action in their careers. This is a no fluff zone—we want to give you tools that you can use (and hopefully a boost in your career, too).”

Curate and Bolster Your Network

This is sage wisdom that applies to nearly every industry. Have a reliable, empowering, and trusted community of individuals as you elevate your brand. Keisha explains: “Building a strong network is all about authentic relationships. Start by attending events, but also engage with people on a meaningful level—whether through social media or collaborating on projects. It’s also important to give as much as you receive (making things mutually beneficial for all involved)—offer support, share resources, and celebrate others’ successes. A strong network is built on mutual trust and respect, and over time, it can be one of your most valuable assets in growing your brand or business.”

Hiring a PR representative can positively impact your budding brand. When someone who understands your story shares it in a clear, concise, and confident way, it can open the door to new opportunities.