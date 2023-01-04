How to Boost Your Income and Use it Better

Whether we want to admit it or not, money does make the world go round. It makes sense, therefore, for so many people to want to improve their finances. Whether your bank account is a painful subject or not, cultivating a healthier financial lifestyle is never a bad idea.

When you get down to basics, there are two primary things to look for when diagnosing and treating any bank account issues. You need to consider your income and your outgoings. In short, the money coming into your bank account should outweigh the money going out.

The best way to improve your finances is to tackle both of these aspects of your cash flow. The greater the disparity between your income and outgoings (as long as the income is the bigger number), the better your financial situation is.

There are multiple ways to reduce how much you spend, including creating a budget and getting out of debt. But let’s focus on how you can boost your income and what to do with your money.

Why Boost Your Income

As the cost of living has risen, money is worth less and less. A wage that, five years ago, might have allowed you to live a comfortable life and even build up some savings doesn’t go as far as it used to.

Reducing your spending and tightening your belt does allow you to still have a safety net of savings and can improve your finances, but you should pair it with an increased income. If you have more money to start with, then you have more tools at your disposal with which to better yourself and your life.

If you increase your income, then you can do more with the money you have and take up opportunities that can enrich your life and help you earn even more.

Side Hustle Ideas to Improve Income

Boosting your income doesn’t just mean “getting a better-paid job”, although it is worth paying attention to career opportunities that allow you to earn more money. But there are plenty of ways to earn more money on the side.

A side hustle is essentially something you do in your free time to earn a supplementary income. There are hundreds of different things that you can do, and some people even grow their side hustle into a business capable of earning enough to support themselves and their families.

One thing to watch out for when picking up side hustles is getting drawn into a lifestyle of overworking. It isn’t healthy or sustainable to constantly assign every scrap of spare time to a money-making venture. You do still need to make time for yourself, your family, and other responsibilities.

Here are just a few of the most popular and accessible options for side hustles. You can do as little as a few hours a week and every extra piece of income helps.

Blogging/Freelance Writing

If you have a way with words, then you have a few different opportunities open to you. One of the most popular options is to start a blog. A blog can be on any subject, as long as its something that you are interested in and that your target audience will find interesting and entertaining.

Most of the money earned by blogging is passive income, which means that you might not see immediate gains, but you can soon build up a nice trickle of money directly into your bank account.

However, this doesn’t mean that running a blog doesn’t take any work. You have to regularly keep your blog updated and work on finding ways to increase your visitors so that you can earn more with adverts, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing.

Another option is to take up freelance writing. A freelance writer writes for other blogs, as well as companies and other people. The upside is that you can focus on the writing side of things, without worrying about publishing. You also earn a more tangible income, as you get paid by the word or document, rather than depending on visitors to your site.

Selling Goods Online

Many people buy and sell online, which means that online marketplaces are a fantastic way to make some extra money online. Depending on how you go about it, this can be anything from a quick cash injection when you sell things you don’t need or a small business in its own right.

If you have some skill with arts and crafts, then you can make things and sell them online. You can also buy things ijn bulk for wholesale prices and sell them for a profit.

Van Side Hustles

While there are many opportunities that you can take advantage of from home, if you have a van, then you have even more options. For example, more and more people get things delivered to their homes, which means that there is always a market for delivery drivers. You can then spend a few hours in your van earning money on your own schedule.

As well as delivering shopping, you can haul furniture and other large objects for people, which would be helpful during house moves. You can take on odd jobs, like gardening or window cleaning, and work out of your van.

Your opportunities are only really limited by your imagination. If you have a van and some skills, then you can easily spend a few hours building up your income.

Using Your Income Well

Once you have an increased income, the next trick is using it properly. This is where reducing your expenses comes into the picture. The worst thing you can do with extra income is to then waste it on things you don’t need or really want. Here are some ways to get the most out of your earnings.

Saving Money

The simplest way to use your money well is to save it. Ideally, everyone should save a few month’s worths of their income to cover emergencies. This way, if you are unable to work for a while, then you have a few months’ grace.

You should also save for large purchases. This way, you reduce the need to take on debt to pay things off. Even if you can’t save enough to cover the whole purchase, getting a decent deposit on your loan can help you to get a better interest rate so that it’s easier for you to pay it off more quickly and cut down your monthly costs.

Making Investments

The problem with saving money is that, over time, your money depreciates in value. Savings accounts rarely have a high enough interest rate to cover this, so you can lose money that you save.

This is why people make investments, as the dividends and payout can significantly boost your wealth and even provide a passive income in their own right. When investing your money, make sure that you do your research and that you can afford to lose your money. Every investment comes with a measure of risk.

One popular way to invest is by using cryptocurrency, like bitcoin. This is a high-risk, high-reward method, and some cryptocurrency is worth a huge amount of money. This means that you need to make sure that you have a secure way to send and receive bitcoin, as well as store it.

Improving your financial situation does take some effort, but it’s more than worth securing your financial security and improving your life.