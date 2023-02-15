How To Beat Substance Withdrawal Symptoms

Beating a substance addiction isn’t just a mental battle, but often a physical battle. Whether it’s nicotine, alcohol, or opioids, you could find that you develop physical withdrawal symptoms when abstaining after regular heavy usage. This could include mild symptoms like a headache to more dangerous symptoms like seizures.

Relapsing can immediately eliminate these symptoms, but of course, this does not help you beat the addiction. Instead, you need to ride out the withdrawal symptoms until they eventually subside, which can take 1 to 2 weeks.

Consider getting medical support

Going cold turkey can be dangerous with certain substance abuse issues like serious alcohol addiction and opioid addiction. Medical help may be needed to help reduce withdrawal symptoms. This could include taking anti-craving drugs like Vivitrol or Suboxone.

Checking into a rehabilitation center can give you immediate access to medical professionals and therapists, which could be helpful when taking on serious addictions. Therapy could help when combating depression, anxiety, paranoia, and even hallucinations.

Join a support group

Support groups can allow you to meet other people battling addiction. Quite often, beating addiction can feel like a lonely battle. When you know other people that are battling addiction, it’s easier to spur each other on and motivate yourself to not let them down.

Consider looking into local support groups and try talking to people who are battling addiction.

Avoid all triggers

When battling withdrawal symptoms, it’s important to get away from any triggers that could encourage you to relapse. For example, when it comes to alcohol, it could be important to get rid of all alcoholic drinks in your home, avoid places like bars and not hang out with fellow addicts who may encourage you to drink.

Certain smells and even sights could make withdrawal symptoms more intense. By avoiding them, you could make beating addiction easier.

Practice stress-relief measures

Finding ways to relax and reduce stress can help to reduce withdrawal symptoms. Consider practicing meditation, listening to music you love, and treating yourself to long hot baths.

Exercise can also be great for beating withdrawal symptoms. It can provide you with an endorphin rush and reduce cortisol levels.

Keep your body and mind busy

Another effective method of beating addiction is a distraction. When your mind and body are distracted, your withdrawal symptoms can be more easily overcome.

Consider throwing yourself into hobbies or taking on challenges to give you another focus. You could go on a long hike or do some crafts. Even taking on household tasks like decluttering or redecorating your home could help distract you and make withdrawal symptoms more bearable.

Withdrawal symptoms may become so intense that you need to take breaks from these activities – use these periods to sleep or engage in relaxing activities if you can. Taking time off work could be necessary.